Undercover agents want me dead, says a defiant Gachagua

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accompanied by wife Dorcas address media moments after he was discharged from Karen hospital. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Pain, anger, tears and the feeling of betrayal screamed loud on the faces of impeached Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua and his family after he was discharged from Karen Hospital.

Accompanied by his wife Dorcas and two sons, Gachagua walked out of the hospital doors and painted a rather gloomy picture of the now frosty relations between him and his boss, President William Ruto

From declaring that there had been attempts on his life by what he described as state agents, to complaints about withdrawal of his security to insisting he was still the country's deputy president by virtue of a court order, the impeached DP opened up.

“I did not know President William Ruto could be that vicious. I'm shocked by how vicious a man I helped to be President, a man that I believed in, a man that I was persecuted when supporting him, could be so vicious against me when I'm fighting for my life in the hospital,” Gachagua said

Even as he spoke his wife who stood beside him had tears flowing freely.

“How cruel can a man be? You know, as we speak today, the deputy president of Kenya, Rigathi Gachagua has no single security officer around him. He's alone,” he said.

Gachagua then claimed that on August 30, while in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered his room and bugged it.

“One of them tried to poison my food. But we detected it and we were able to escape the scheme. I was supposed to be killed through poisoning,” he claimed.

On September 3, he said another team from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) came to Nyeri and tried to poison food that was meant for him and the Kikuyu Council of Elders.

“I did report this matter to the NIS and the officers who were assigned to my office. I asked them to leave because I felt I was not safe. After the two attempts to assassinate me through food poisoning failed, it is when this impeachment motion was hatched".

Gachagua claimed his security was withdrawn while in the hospital and that people no one could identify hovered at every room and the hospital compound; he had to call his wife and children to stay in his room, just in case they got entry to it.

“So, Gachagua and his family feel very exposed because these people have tried to kill us before. They have now tried to get us out of office. I ask Ruto, my brother, I helped you to be president. Leave me alone. Leave my children alone,” he said and added “Do whatever you want, but let me live. Let me look after my children.”

The impeached DP said despite the difficult situation he has experienced in the last one year, he will weather the storm—he is a persevering and enduring man.

He said he was still deputy president since the high court in Kerugoya and Milimani, gave conservatory orders staying the proceedings of the Senate. Despite that, he said all officers who were close to him were disarmed and warned against being anywhere near him.

Gachagua also said that on Saturday night, all vehicles assigned to officers serving his office were impounded to cripple the office.

He said he is still in disbelief over the level of viciousness.

“I hear many of his people are calling here, asking whether I'm dead, whether I'll survive, whether I'll recover. They were celebrating. It's the most unfortunate thing that has ever happened in this country,” he regretted.

He claimed that his only crime was speaking his mind. He cited his opposition to evictions without compensation, over- taxation which is killing businesses, forcing people into an unpopular housing programme and his opposition to the Adani deal.

“I'm the only man in the Cabinet and in the whole government who can stand up to Ruto and tell him - hey brother, this is not right. This Adani thing is not good for the country. There's too much corruption, Mr President,” he claimed.

The impeached deputy president said his lawyers are in court and he still had faith in the judiciary, noting that in compliance with the rules of natural justice, he appealed for an opportunity to be heard at the Senate.

“You remember, I presented myself to the National Assembly and defended myself. In the Senate, I was there day one and even when the Speaker asked me to sit down to listen to the charges, I decided to stand up to face my accusers. I was there the following day ready for cross-examination. The 11 counts are nothing but malice and fiction,” he insisted.

Gachagua claimed concerted efforts to block him from attending Mashujaa celebrations in Kwale, saying Wilson Airport had been instructed not to allow him to use the facility and so were all officers manning state aircraft.

“I want the people of Kenya to know that as I go home today, I have no security. And it's good that they know. And if anything happens to me or my family, President Ruto must be held to account. We have made many mistakes in life and we keep on learning. I trusted Ruto,” he uttered. Gachagua claimed his security was withdrawn while in hospital and that people no one could identify hovered at every room and the hospital compound.

The impeached DP said despite the difficult situation he has experienced in the last one year, he will weather the storm—he is a persevering and enduring man.

“When I look to what the President is doing to me, especially now when I'm in the hospital, crippling me, treating me like an animal, I think he wanted to take me the Matiba route but God is gracious. It didn't happen that way".

Going by the speed that he was pushed out of office, Gachagua likened it to the historic story of ‘Simon Makonde’ saying that if such efficiency was being exhibited in the management of the affairs of the country, Kenyans would be very happy.

“What is the hurry? The framers of the Constitution gave the President 14 days to look for somebody to replace the Deputy President. It gave Parliament another 60 days. That is a total of 74 days. Why is a job prescribed to be done within 74 days being done in half a day?”

Earlier before he was discharged, Gachagua broke his silence in a brief post that he sent to his X account wishing Kenyans a happy Mashujaa day.

Former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri expressed concern over Gachagua’s health in an interview with The Standard, saying reports of bribes to impeach him were rampant.

“Our brother has suffered. He experienced chest pains related to his heart, and there were fears he was developing a stroke. We pray for God’s protection and healing,” Ngunjiri said.

"Some of these Senators are my friends, and they confide in me. What should concern them is that what happened to Gachagua could easily happen to many of them,” he warned.