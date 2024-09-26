The 21 children we lost in Hillside Endarasha fire tragedy

21 children who died following a fire at Hillside Endarasha school dormitory on September 5.

A tragic fire at the Hillside Endarasha school dormitory claimed the lives of 21 children on September 5.

At a memorial service held today at Mweiga Stadium in Nyeri, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos honored the victims by solemnly reading out their names, paying tribute to the young lives lost in the disaster.

The victims were: Earnest Mwangi, Emmanuel Kiragu, Lewis Maina, Michael Muriithi, John Munga Githinji, Bernard Warutere Kuria, Robinson Theuri Kamitha, Collins Muriithi Wachira, Royvictor Muturi Chege, John Komu Njuguna, Samvin Munene Maina.

Others are; Timothy Weru Gathogo, Kent Mungai Mwangi, Ferdinard Kariuki Wachira, Kevin Kabogo Njogu, Travis John Kariuki, Roybrandon Mugo Gikonyo, Lewis Machira Gakuu, Timothy Wamai Githinji, Emmanuel Maina Githinji, and Success King'ori Wanjau.

Earnest Mwangi was a Grade 5 student, while the rest were in Grades 6, 7, or 8.

In his condolence message, Migos said, “I have read the names of these children because they are not just numbers or statistics. We need to remember their names.”

He also assured that the government was committed to determining the cause of the fire and would take action against anyone found responsible. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua pays last respects for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha fire. [DPCS]

Nine of the students will be laid to rest today, ten tomorrow, and the final two on Saturday.

Several leaders attended the service, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa, and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

Governor Kahiga announced that the 143 students who survived the fire would receive dignity kits before returning to school.