John Mbadi accused of copying 'bad manners'

When National Treasury and Economic Planning CS nominee John Mbadi appears before the Committee on Appointments at the Mini Chambers, County Hall, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Senators have criticised the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi for failing to appear before the Senate plenary to answer questions.

The senators said it is ‘bad manners’ for Mbadi to send a last-minute letter stating that he could not be able to come since he was attending a meeting at State House Nairobi.

Mbadi who was to make his maiden appearance before the Senate to answer several questions lined up by members sent a letter to the Speaker explaining that he would not be available before the Senate since he had been called to State House for an urgent meeting.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said it is unfortunate that Mbadi has learned Kenya Kwanza’s ‘bad manners’ of not honouring Parliamentary sermons.

Saying it was a trait displayed by President Willia Ruto’s former cabinet, Sifuna maintained that it is uncouth of Mbadi to inform the house when it was already in session and waiting for him that he was not available.

“I am very disappointed with Mbadi for failing to appear before the Senate to answer several key questions on matters affecting Kenyans, it is sad he is learning ‘bad manners’ from Kenya Kwanza Cabinet Secretaries who do not honour parliamentary summons,” said Sifuna.

Sifguna’s sentiments were echoed by his Kitui counterpart Enoch Wambua who said when ODM donated Mbadi to join the Cabinet, the party stated it had given some of its best members to President William Ruto to show others how the government is run and that it was disappointing that he was showing contempt to the Senate.

“As the Senate, we are dissatisfied with the letter sent by Mbadi just as we are starting the business of the day that he is not going to be available to answer questions that are very pertinent and required to be responded to,” said Wambua.

However, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot told off Sifuna and Wambua for claiming that Mbadi had learnt bad manners from his Kenya Kwanza colleagues saying their utterances were in bad taste since the CS had explained why he could not make it to the Senate as expected.

Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango said that the Senate had set aside Wednesday morning for question time with no committee sitting being held and that it would be unfair for Cabinet Secretaries to fail to appear before the house whenever they are required to answer questions.

Machakos Senator Kavindu Muthama said Counties have not gotten funds for the last two months and that they expected Mbadi to come to the house and explain why the National Treasury has not dispatched funds to the 47 counties which are facing financial challenges.

Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi said the standing orders provided that Cabinet Secretaries who fail to honour house appearances can be censured noting the previous National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndungu also avoided appearing before the Senate.

“I would like to caution my fellow Senators against making generalised accusations against Cabinet Secretaries not appearing before the Senate, in the last session only one Cabinet Secretary failed to honour summons while others diligently appeared whenever called upon,” said Murungi.