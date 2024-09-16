The Standard

Government withdraws security detail for judge who sentenced IG Masengeli

By Mate Tongola | 56m ago
Judge Lawrence Mugambi at a Milimani court.[Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The government has removed the security detail assigned to Justice Lawrence Mugambi.

Chief Justice Martha Koome confirmed the withdrawal on Monday, September 16 describing it as an attack on judicial independence.

Justice Mugambi recently sentenced Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli to six months  in prison for defying court summons.

"In the wake of this ruling, a disturbing action was taken by the National Police Service over the weekend; the security detail assigned to Justice Mugambi was disarmed and withdrawn," said Koome.

Koome labeled the move as a violation of constitutional principles.

She noted, "Article 160 of the Constitution unequivocally protects judicial independence, stating that the Judiciary is subject only to the Constitution and the law, and shall not be subject to the control or direction of any person or authority."

The Chief Justice added that any benefits or conditions of service for judges, including their security, should not be altered to their disadvantage, especially in retaliation for lawful judicial actions.

"Security for judges is an accrued benefit that cannot be withdrawn whimsically," she added.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has called on all state actors, particularly the National Police Service, to immediately restore Justice Mugambi’s security and uphold their constitutional duty to respect and enforce court decisions.

