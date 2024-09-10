The Standard

CS Wandayi blames frequent power outages on aging lines

By Antony Gitonga | 27m ago

 

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi. [File, Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has blamed the frequent power outages on aging power transmission lines.

He said the government was keen to modernise the transmission lines and equipment in a bid to alleviate further power outages.

In the last one week, the country has been hit by two major power blackouts that have seen industries brought to their knees and traders left counting losses.

However, according to the CS, the country’s power generating and transmission companies were working round the clock to address the problem.

He said that the government was seeking funds to upgrade the transmission lines and equipment.

“When one transmission line or equipment breaks down, it affects the whole system. We are working to upgrade outdated lines and equipment.

“We have formed a team to restore power within the shortest time when there is a blackout,” said Wandayi.

Addressing the press after visiting the geothermal-rich area of Olkaria in Naivasha, the CS said the government was also working on bringing down the cost of electricity.

He said this would be achieved through exploiting more geothermal energy and addressing power losses .

KenGen acting Managing Director Elizabeth Njenga said the firm had lined up projects to transmit more power into the national grid.

‘‘Despite the dry weather, our hydro-dams are operating at optimal levels,’’ she said.



The Standard
