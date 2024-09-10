The Standard

Main suspect in murder of Ugandan athlete Cheptegei succumbs to burns

By Stephen Rutto | 16m ago
Dickson Ndiema, the main suspect in murder  of Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei died last night at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where he was undergoing treatment. [Courtesy]

The main suspect behind the murder of Ugandan long-distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died.

Dickson Ndiema died last night at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where he was undergoing treatment.

The hospital in a statement said Ndiema succumbed to 30 per cent burns after a petrol attack incident.

His victim, Cheptegei died last week at the age of 33.

Cheptegei, who competed in the women's marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was set on fire at her home in Trans Nzoia on Sunday.

According to Owen Menach, Director of Clinical Services at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), Cheptegei succumbed to multiple organ failure after suffering 80 per cent burns from the attack.

She had been admitted to MTRH's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she died before being airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

More to follow…

