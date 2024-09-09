The Standard

All 164 boys in Hillside dormitory fire accounted for

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Homicide detectives gather outside Hillside Endarasha Academy admin block as they wait to establish the fire that has left at least 18 pupils dead and 27 seriously injured. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

All 164 boys who were residing in a dormitory that caught fire on Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Academy, Nyeri, have been accounted for, according to Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.

In a statement on Monday, September 9, Mwaura confirmed that the school housed a total of 330 boarders—166 girls and 164 boys. All the girls have been picked up by their parents and are currently at home.

Tragically, 19 learners died on the spot, while two more succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment in hospital.

“The parents of the 19 learners who succumbed are yet to identify their children. They will be proceeding to Naromoru for autopsy and processing. They will also receive mental health and psychosocial support,” said Mwaura in a statement.

Further, Mwaura said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and government pathologist Johansen Oduor were conducting investigations and scientific analysis.

“While the cause of the fire has not yet been conclusively identified, the Government confirms that it has mobilized all relevant agencies and continues to work diligently to conduct thorough investigations,” he said.

Related Topics

Hillside Endarasha Academy Fire Students fire incident Isaac Mwaura
.

Latest Stories

Pharmacy and Poisons Board suspends licences of four pharmaceutical practitioners
Pharmacy and Poisons Board suspends licences of four pharmaceutical practitioners
National
By Stephanie Wangari
25 mins ago
All 164 boys in Hillside dormitory fire accounted for
National
By Stephanie Wangari
1 hr ago
Clerics' crucial role at the COP29 climate talks
Columnists
By Lynet Otieno
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Security lapses expose government's soft underbelly
By Ndungu Gachane 2 days ago
Premium Security lapses expose government's soft underbelly
What Raila's powerful AU role could entail
By Brian Otieno 2 days ago
Premium What Raila's powerful AU role could entail
KRA boss summoned over alleged Sh62 billion tax loss
By Josphat Thiongó 3 days ago
Premium KRA boss summoned over alleged Sh62 billion tax loss
Kenya Pipeline boss quizzed over still-born project
By Francis Ontomwa 3 days ago
Premium Kenya Pipeline boss quizzed over still-born project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved