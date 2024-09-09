All 164 boys in Hillside dormitory fire accounted for

Homicide detectives gather outside Hillside Endarasha Academy admin block as they wait to establish the fire that has left at least 18 pupils dead and 27 seriously injured. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

All 164 boys who were residing in a dormitory that caught fire on Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Academy, Nyeri, have been accounted for, according to Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.

In a statement on Monday, September 9, Mwaura confirmed that the school housed a total of 330 boarders—166 girls and 164 boys. All the girls have been picked up by their parents and are currently at home.

Tragically, 19 learners died on the spot, while two more succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment in hospital.

“The parents of the 19 learners who succumbed are yet to identify their children. They will be proceeding to Naromoru for autopsy and processing. They will also receive mental health and psychosocial support,” said Mwaura in a statement.

Further, Mwaura said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and government pathologist Johansen Oduor were conducting investigations and scientific analysis.

“While the cause of the fire has not yet been conclusively identified, the Government confirms that it has mobilized all relevant agencies and continues to work diligently to conduct thorough investigations,” he said.