Acting police IG Masengeli snubs court for the sixth time

By Mate Tongola | 3m ago
Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat was sent to court on Masengeli's behalf. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has snubbed summons issued by the High Court for the sixth time. 

Instead, he sent the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat on his behalf.

Masengeli was required to avail himself before the court on Monday, September 9, 2024, over the disappearance of three people in Kitengela.

However, his legal team defended their client stating that he is currently away on duty in Wajir County.

On his part, former LSK President Nelson Havi called High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi to hold Masengeli, in contempt of court. 

Havi has urged the court to impose a six-month prison sentence for Masengeli at Kamiti Maximum Prison and to impose a fine against him personally, which should be deducted directly from his salary.

