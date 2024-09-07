Sifuna: Azimio will help Kalonzo if it is united

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna addressing the media at Parliament on August 6, 2024, after the Azimio Parliamentary Group Meeting where they adopt the appointment of their leadership in parliament replacing those who were appointed to the cabinet. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has urged his opposition Azimio coalition to manage its succession in a manner that keeps it united.

Similarly, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General called on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to stay put, saying the coalition was a political force that could propel the former vice president’s political ambitions.

“Azimio will only be beneficial to Kalonzo if we stay together. This coalition is a formidable coalition and it carries the aspirations of many Kenyans. It would be very heartbreaking if we are not able to manage the succession in a way that keeps us together,” Sifuna said during an interview on Spice FM’s Situation Room yesterday, urging patience from Kalonzo and his Wiper party.

The senator’s remarks contradict the combative approach towards partners in the defunct National Super Alliance coalition, signalling a shift that may see Kalonzo eventually take over as Azimio's leader.

Sifuna termed Kalonzo, the self-declared ‘opposition leader’ the coalition’s “heir apparent”, even as he dismissed talk of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s retirement from politics as he seeks to replace Moussa Faki Mahamat as the chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

“If you are going for an assignment that is going to take you away from the people and to interact from daily issues it is possible to you will scale down the level of involvement just by the nature of the role that you are taking back.

‘’That is not to say you are retiring because retirement has certain connotations that you have abandoned that practice and there is no chance of going back,” the Senate deputy minority whip said.

On Thursday, he responded to media reports linking Raila to retirement and an alleged succession plan involving veteran ODM politicians.

Raila, Kenya’s candidate for the top AUC position, has spent the past week campaigning among African heads in China. Back at home, his party has been rocked by the succession debate, even as it weathers pressure to exit Azimio given Raila’s dalliance with President William Ruto.

“ODM remains an opposition party. We are a member of the minority party in the National Assembly and Senate and we will continue to execute our role in that capacity,” added Sifuna, pointing out that Ruto’s broad-based arrangement was yet to be formalised like Uhuru’s handshake with the ODM leader.