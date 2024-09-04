Kenya waiting for engine report months after Ogolla's fatal crash

The late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Omondi Ogolla. [File, Standard]

Four months on, Kenya is still awaiting the final engine report from the United States regarding the aircraft crash that claimed the life of its top military officer, General Francis Ogolla.

The delay in receiving this report has also caused a postponement in the delivery of eight refurbished Huey aircraft that President William Ruto secured during his four-day visit to the United States in May, a trip that cost taxpayers Sh200 million in travel expenses.

According to top officials in the Ministry of Defense, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are demanding clarity on the cause of the crash before accepting the refurbished aircraft from the United States.

“It has been four months since the accident, but we are still waiting for the engine report,” a ministry official told The Standard. The aircraft does not have a black box.

Preliminary findings suggest that mechanical issues may have caused the crash, which resulted in the deaths of ten service members. Investigators suspect a malfunction in the Bell UH-1H Huey II helicopter’s propeller, which witnesses reported was not moving when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff.

The ill-fated Kenya Air Force helicopter was carrying 12 individuals, including high-ranking officers, when it crashed shortly after taking off from a nearby primary school in Kaben, Marakwet East, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, on April 18.

Witnesses reported that the helicopter erupted in flames upon impact, and the crash site was quickly secured.

Ongoing investigation

The engine report is a critical part of the ongoing investigation into the crash, which resulted in the deaths of Brig. Swaleh Saidi, Col. Duncan Keitany, Lt. Col. David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu (who was also the pilot), Capt. Sorah Mohamed, Capt. Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinywa Mureithi, Sgt. Cliffonce Omondi and Sgt. Rose Nyawira.

“However, the design of the Huey means that if the propeller stops working, the helicopter should still be stable for the pilot to control,” a top aviation official said. The impact caused the engine to collapse, crushing those on board and igniting a fire when the fuel tank ruptured. Autopsies confirmed that all victims suffered multiple injuries.

The investigation, led by Major-General John Omenda of the Kenya Air Force, has focused on the helicopter’s mechanical condition before takeoff and the pilots’ state at the time of the crash. President Ruto has promised to release a public report on the findings and has emphasised the military’s professionalism throughout the investigation.

Refurbished helicopters

The helicopter was one of eight refurbished Huey helicopters received in 2016 from the US. Originally manufactured in 1959 and previously used in Iraq, Afghanistan, and even the Vietnam War, these helicopters were considered outdated and unsuitable for Kenya’s needs. Users complained of excessive vibrations, underpowered performance, and limited carrying capacity, making them ill-suited for Kenya’s hot, high-altitude environments.

The crash marked the fifth military aircraft accident within a year, raising serious safety concerns.

Out of the eight Hueys purchased, four have crashed, and the rest were grounded after Ogolla’s death. KDF pilots have also reported maintenance challenges and a lack of a comprehensive service plan from the US, compounding operational difficulties and highlighting safety and reliability concerns within Kenya’s military aviation.

The eight Huey helicopters were expected at the Embakasi Garrison hangar in Nairobi in July following Ruto’s visit to the US. A specialised team of technicians from the US Air Force, along with experts from the manufacturing company and the Kenya Air Force, is waiting to start assembling them.

Authorities are also investigating reports of valuables stolen from the crash site, including watches, phones, and shoes. Ogolla’s family received only his wedding ring. While some bodies were found intact in their uniforms, others were burned beyond recognition.

A military Board of Inquiry led by Brigadier Mohamed Salah Farah from Laikipia Airbase has been established to probe the incident further, with police also participating in the investigation. Leaders from the Nyanza region have called for a transparent investigation to provide closure.

President Ruto sought to reassure the public that all security agencies would be involved in uncovering the truth behind the tragic accident.

“I want to assure the country that the KDF has the integrity and professionalism needed to ensure there is no doubt about what happened to General Ogolla,” Ruto said.

General Ogolla, 62, assumed the role of Chief of Defence Forces on April 28, 2023, succeeding General Robert Kibochi, who retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 62.

The officials involved in the crash were reportedly surveying the region in preparation for the deployment of additional troops to combat cattle rustlers.

During General Ogolla’s burial on April 21 in Siaya, Ruto reiterated his confidence in the military and the ongoing investigations to determine the cause of the accident.

“I have full confidence that General Omenda and the team he has appointed will uncover all the details of the accident that took the life of General Ogolla. I know the KDF is as concerned as I am, as are the family and indeed every Kenyan,” he told mourners.

The President described General Ogolla as a passionate commander who was appointed for his professionalism.

“I was proud to work with General Ogolla, and I made the right decision to appoint him. Under his leadership, the security of Kenya was assured. Many do not understand the loss we have incurred as a country. We have lost many Kenyans due to political assassinations and killings. For the avoidance of doubt, and without fear of contradiction, there will never again be extrajudicial killings or political assassinations,” he said.