Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei fighting for life after petrol attack

By Martin Ndiema | 1h ago

 

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei was allegedly set on fire by her boyfriend. [File, Courtesy]

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei nursing burn wounds at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) after her boyfriend allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

Police said Cheptegei, who competed in the women's marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics was attacked in Trans Nzoia County where she has been training.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Cheptegei’s boyfriend Nickson Ndiema who also sustained serious burns during the attack is the main suspect.

Kosiom said both Cheptegei and Ndiema were rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret where they are being treated.

The police boss said preliminary investigations indicated that Cheptegei sustained at least 75 per cent burns during the attack that happened at the athlete’s home in Endebess.

He said the attack happened at around 3pm on Sunday and was reported at Kinyoro police station at 10am on Monday.

“The couple was heard quarrelling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her. The suspect was also caught by the fire and sustained serious burns,” Kosiom said.

He said the couple was rushed to MTRH on Monday afternoon for specialized treatment.

Kosiom said investigations revealed that the duo have been wrangling over the plot that their residence sits in Endebess.

“The husband is believed to have sneaked into the compound at around 2pm on Sunday while the wife and the children were in Church. Upon returning, Dickson, who had procured petrol, began pouring it on Rebecca before he set her ablaze,” Kosiom said.

According to Kosiom, the two were rescued by neighbours who put out the fire and rushed them to Kitale County Referral Hospital where they were attended to with multiple burns.

At the scene, a five-litre yellow jerrican, a bag and a black marvin believed to be for Dickson and a burnt mobile phone believed to be for Rebecca were collected for forensic analysis.”

Another Ugandan athlete, Benjamin Kiplagat was stabbed to death by assailants in Eldoret on December 31, 2023.

Cheptegei’s parents Joseph Cheptegei and Agnes Ndiema said Cheptegei was initially treated at the Kitale Level Four Hospital before being transferred to MTRH for specialized treatment.

They said Cheptegei, a resident of Cheminy in Uganda bought land in Trans Nzoia and built a house where she stays during her training.

