Ex-NOCK official arrested for allegedly shooting wife

Ex-National Olympic Committee of Kenya official Stephen Soi. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Police in Narok have arrested former National Olympic Committee official Stephen Soi, 68, for allegedly shooting and injuring his wife.

According to a police report seen by The Standard, Soi, a retired senior police officer and a licensed firearm holder, allegedly shot Juliet Maritim, 54, at around 1 am at their home in Kutete village, Narok West, following a disagreement.

The report indicated that Martim sustained a left thigh injury and was rushed to Priemere Care Hospital in Narok town, more than 60 kilometres away.

Medics said she was in stable condition.

The incident was reported by Albert Kimutai, a resident of Mulot town before police officers visited the scene and recovered a spare magazine loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

Soi had left the scene prompting a search for him and the weapon used in the attack.

Police allegedly recovered the Ceska pistol in his bedroom with a magazine that had six bullets and a spent cartridge.

Narok Police Commander Riko Ngare confirmed the incident and said the pistol was sent for ballistics tests.