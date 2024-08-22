All learners to register for SHA before resuming for third term

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has instructed all learners to register for the Social Health Insurance Fund before the start of the third term next week.

In an internal memo to Regional and County Directors of Education, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang stated that learners will be registered as dependents of their parents.

Registration can be completed through the website sha.go.ke, by dialing *147#, or via afyangu.go.ke.

During the registration process, you will need to provide details such as your citizenship, National Identity Number (ID), and phone number. Additionally, you will be required to submit your full name, date of birth, marital status, KRA PIN (Kenya Revenue Authority Personal Identification Number), address, and contact information.

Payment and access to the new benefits package under this authority are set to begin on October 1, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of the SHA Act.