Police stole money and valuables during raid at Wanjigi's home, says lawyer

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations carrying bags of evidence they collected from Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi's home in Muthaiga on August 9, 2024. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Police stole items during a 13-hour siege at Jimi Wanjigi’s home in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

According to his lawyer, about 200 armed men stormed the home in the early hours of August 9, robbing Wanjigi’s mother, his wife, children and staff.

Willis Otieno yesterday told a court that the officers stole money and personal items, including Wanjigi mother’s wallet and a watch.

“They stole my wallet including my LSK membership card, debit card, US dollars and Kenya shillings in thousand notes and a hundred notes,” he said.

The raid came just hours after another group of officers searched the home and took away iPhones, iPads and three flags, which were entered into an inventory.

“At around 6am after that search is concluded, inventoried and recorded and home closed, another set of over 200 armed men wearing balaclavas turned into robbers and broke into the home,” said Otieno.

The lawyer termed the raids illegal, arguing that they were in contempt of High Court orders.

Yesterday, Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi ordered Wanjigi and his assistant David Kibe be released on a personal bond of Sh10 million each. She also directed them to surrender their passports.

Wanjigi’s defence team, which includes Paul Muite and Kalonzo Musyoka, accused the police of acting maliciously and unlawfully.

They also plan to file contempt proceedings against senior officials including the Director of Public Prosecution, Inspector General of Police and Director of Public Prosecution and Director of Operations at DCI Micheal Sang.

The lawyers said they would challenge the arrest at the High Court, adding that the charges are flawed.

“It is unacceptable for senior officers in the government to ignore and act in violation of court order. This court to promote and respect justice,” said Muite.

Wanjigi is accused of illegal possession of firearms. But the lawyers claimed the Firearms Licensing Board revoked his license to charge him with illegal firearm possession.

The businessman is also accused of preparing to commit a felony, possession of explosives during the Nane Nane demonstrations and refusing to have his fingerprints taken.

Wanjigi was detained after voluntarily responding to a DCI summons on Monday.

“My client appeared at DCI Regional Nairobi Area for questioning on totally different matters not relating to possession of firearms. We agreed we would come on another date but when we were about to leave a turn of events happened where a senior officer Micheal Sang informed Wanjigi he was under arrest for illegally owning firearms and handcuffed him in front of his wife and children against the law,” said his lawyer John Khaminwa.