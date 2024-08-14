Businessman Jimi Wanjigi: My life is in danger

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi.[File, Standard]

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi believes his life is in danger following a raid that took place at his house last Thursday.

During an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday, Wanjigi claimed that the government was trying to kill him by associating him with assault weapons like hand grenades and tear gas canisters.

Explaining why he hid while his wife and children were confronted by police in their Muthaiga home, Wanjigi said,

"My family said that if these people catch me, they will kill me. They won't kill us; they may threaten and detain us, but it would be too much for them to kill us. I think the Ruto regime wants to kill me. Why would they say I have grenades? To say I have grenades is to accuse me of waging a war using arms.”

The Safina Party leader asserted that the government could have used lawful channels if their aim was to arrest him.

Further, Wanjigi disclosed that a broken pact between him and President William Ruto, as well as his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, was at the heart of the raids on his home by both regimes.

“In 2009, William Ruto and Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta approached me and said they had a big problem called ICC, which was going to jail them. It was going to destroy their past and their future, taking away everything they had if they were convicted. They approached me with the view that somehow, I could chart a path for them to power, allowing them to get rid of the ICC,” Wanjigi said.

He added, “We had a covenant which stated that if the country saves you, you must save the country. Then they broke the pact; it was no longer about saving Kenya, it was about themselves. They continued being self-centered.”

He also mentioned that when he urged the two to honor their agreement, they issued a death threat by publishing his name in an obituary.

“When I started supporting Odinga, they knew in their gut who could remove them from power. My tribulations, which have run this far under President Ruto, were heightened. Now the president is unleashing a siege against me and my family in my house

Wanjigi has since obtained a court order blocking any intended arrests against him.