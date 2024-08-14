Raila says Uhuru initiated talks with President

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (hat), is received by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and other leaders when he attended the burial of mzee Chirchir Masit, at Sitotwo area Chepkorio Sub County in Elgeyo Marakwet County. Masit was the father of former IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta asked ODM leader Raila Odinga to dialogue with President William Ruto in the height of chaotic Gen Z protests, the ODM leader has revealed.

Raila said Uhuru called him in the wake of the deadly protests and requested that he speak to President Ruto to find a way of calming the youth.

Speaking for the first time since the formation of the broad-based government, Raila said that the country was burning and he stepped in to quell tensions.

He said he believed that dialogue would save the country from plunging into more chaos.

He spoke during the burial of the father of exiled former IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit, Mzee Chirchir Masit in Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwet.

"When the country was burning, Uhuru called me and told me to talk with Ruto for the country's sake," said Raila.

He said before he called Ruto, the President was already looking for him.

At the same time, Raila insisted that the broad-based government was not a Handshake.

"I believe in dialogue because it is the only way that can save our country. I was ready to dialogue with William Ruto because he is my friend," he added.

Raila also called for the unity of the country while complimenting Gen Z as true patriots.

He said that during his meeting with Ruto, he told him about the challenges ailing the country that necessitated the Gen Z demonstrations.

"Kenya must go forward. The Gen Z are Kenyans like us. They are raising the same issues that we raised before. They are true patriots. They are not mad people," Raila held.

He said that the youth were protesting about genuine issues including the high cost of living, unemployment, persistent corruption, tribalism, and heavy debt burden.

Raila said that the youths were infuriated by police brutality meted out to them and the extravagance and opulence displayed by Ruto's allies.

He said Ruto heeded to his call and that of the protestors and decided to disband his Cabinet, a move he said was patriotic.

"We are all Kenyans, all of us from various tribes. Let us not discriminate against anyone on account of our tribes," said Raila.

The former premier added that all leaders should be at the forefront of championing a united country.

"What we are seeking is the unity of this country. I am seeking the African Union (AU) Chairmanship and I do not want to go there when my country is divided. I can help bring unity in our country just as our forefathers envisioned," he stated, quoting the stanzas of the National Anthem.

He added that the youth should also not be left behind saying that they should be given priority when it comes to employment.

President Ruto's allies who were present welcomed the broad-based government saying it is instrumental in bringing stability to the country.

The leaders also called on Gen Z demonstrators to cease their protests and give the broad-based government a chance to serve Kenyans.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said the formation of the broad-based government was a way of uniting the country.

"It came to a point where we realized that our country is bigger than any of us. The President and Raila both put their differences aside for the sake of this country," Sudi stated.

Sudi who did not give names claimed that some leaders were the ones perpetrating tribalism and planting seeds of division.

"When you get to a certain position, you speak for the whole country. If you say that people from Central Kenya are your people, when we have a whole country where people from Central live and work, how is that tenable? That is why you see neighboring countries like Tanzania doing well because they do not align themselves based on tribes and ethnicity," said Sudi.

He said that Raila has been at the forefront fighting for the country over the years adding that Kenyans should be grateful to him.

His sentiments were echoed by Elgeyo Marakwet County Women Representative Caroline Ng'elechei who claimed that tribal leaders are a threat to the country's unity.

"Be national leaders like Raila who have chosen representatives from Mombasa, Turkana and even Western to join the broad-based government," she said.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Wisley Rotich said that Raila saved the country from the precipice.

The leaders have also vowed to continue supporting Raila's candidature for the AU chairmanship which they claimed will be a legacy for Kenya.

Mzee Masit was eulogized as a dedicated farmer and businessman who employed many residents including renowned businessman cum politician late Jackson Kibor who worked as his driver.

Raila who is a family friend to the Masit's said that he has been in contact with Irene Masit who has been in exile since last year.

Masit is one of the four IEBC commissioners 'Cherera four' who rejected the results of the 2022 Presidential elections.

She was shown the door following recommendations by a tribunal formed to investigate her. Her colleagues had resigned while she held on.

"I talked with Irene yesterday, she wished to be here but you all know her reasons. She is doing well. She told me that her security was at stake, she was not safe here because she had opposed the 2022 Presidential election results. While we were demonstrating and demanding that the servers be opened, that is what made her go to exile," Raila explained.

The leaders urged Raila to ensure that Masit comes back home from exile.

Ng'elechei said that since Raila and President Ruto have seemingly joined hands and are reading on the same page, Masit should then return home from exile.

"It is so unfortunate that Irene is missing in the celebration of her father who died aged 102. She should have been here to bid her father goodbye. We want Irene to come back home as soon as possible and give her a job to do because we do not want to see her idle yet she is experienced," said the MP.