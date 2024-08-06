Kenya High Commission warns Kenyans in UK as violence escalates

Protestors throw a garbage bin on fire outside a hotel in Rotherham, Britain, Aug. 4, 2024. [Reuters]

The Kenya High Commission in the United Kingdom has issued a warning to Kenyans residing in or travelling to the UK due to escalating violence driven by far-right and anti-immigrant groups.

In a notice on Tuesday, August 6, the Commission advised Kenyans to avoid protest areas and remain vigilant as riots have spread across various towns and cities in the UK.

“We urge all Kenyans in the UK to stay away from areas affected by the protests and to follow updates from local authorities,” said the notice.

“It is crucial to stay informed and to ensure your safety during these turbulent times.”

The Commission further called on the residents to follow updates from the UK government and local authorities.

At the same time, Kenyans who have registered with the Kenya High Commission are encouraged to update their details to receive timely information and assistance.

Riots have intensified in Britain in recent days, with more anti-immigrant violence expected this week.

The new UK government is struggling to manage the worst disorder seen in over a decade.

Police officers sustained injuries in Plymouth on Monday night as angry crowds gathered in the coastal city.

“The situation in Plymouth is extremely concerning,” said a local police spokesperson.

“We are working hard to restore order and ensure the safety of all residents.”

The violence erupted after far-right agitators set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers over the weekend in two cities, trapping and terrifying those inside.

Rioters in other cities also damaged public buildings and clashed with police, throwing objects at officers and vandalizing vehicles.

The unrest began late last month following an anti-immigrant misinformation campaign that ignited outrage over a stabbing attack that resulted in the deaths of three children in Southport, northern England.