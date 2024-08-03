The Standard

How Rebecca Miano plans to use social media to transform Kenya's tourism

By Betty Njeru | 10m ago

Rebecca Miano, CS nominee for Tourism and Wildlife at County Hall, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Rebecca Miano, the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Tourism and Wildlife, has unveiled an ambitious plan to revitalise Kenya’s tourism sector.

She believes that better branding and communication can elevate the country’s status as a top tourist destination. To achieve this, Miano intends to leverage social media and innovative technology tools, going beyond conventional marketing strategies.

During her vetting before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Saturday, August 3, Miano repeatedly said that Kenya is underperforming in tourism despite having much more to offer than sandy beaches and safaris.

“The Creator has endowed Kenya with natural resources, people are hospitable, and we have many other tourist attractions, but we are still punching below our weight,” she said.

If confirmed, Miano plans to collaborate with social media creators and influencers, capitalising on the digital creation wave to market Kenya effectively. Her approach comes amid criticism of her predecessors for failing to capture and promote Kenya's potential in the international market, despite the availability of young people with tools to help.

She also acknowledged existing challenges facing the Maasai Mara, which hinder it from attracting high tourist numbers. One of her priorities will be to implement the recommended revised rates for the National Park.

"The rates for Maasai Mara have not been increased for the last 15 years, despite a hike in operational costs. The stakeholders recommended a review of the rates to make it more sustainable," Miano stated.

However, she refuted claims that tourists are abandoning the Maasai Mara and the Great Rift Valley, despite numerous social media complaints. She said there is no empirical data to support these claims but will investigate once approved.

Net Worth

Miano's wealth has grown by Sh47 million in the last two years. She is now worth Sh444 million, up from Sh397 million when she was last vetted in 2022.

.

.

.

