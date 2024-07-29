Oparanya: I'm ready to serve in President Ruto's government

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been nominated as the Cabinet Secretary Cooperatives. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has said he will resign as ODM deputy party leader after vetting for the Cabinet Secretary position.

Oparanya declared that he was ready to serve in the government of national unity after President William Ruto nominated him as Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary.

"I am still in ODM as deputy leader, but when I become a state officer, I assume the office of CS, and I will resign because that is what the law says," he said.

"The most important thing is that I am ready to serve in this government of national unity. I will be open, offer suggestions and propose what is best for the country because we want to move forward for the good of our nation," he added.

The former governor said since he participated in the development of the Vision 2030 plan, he was aware of what is expected of him by the Head of State.

However, a section of the Luhya community in Mombasa county led by lawyer Leonard Shimaka, thanked the president for nominating Oparanya to Cabinet but said he was more suitable for the National Treasury docket because of his expertise. Nominated MP John Mbadi was nominated as National Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking during the Luhya community development conference attended by the former governor at Travellers Beach Hotel in Mombasa at the weekend, Shimaka said Oparanya's experience as Planning Cabinet Minister in the Kibaki government makes him an ideal candidate for the National Treasury docket.

"We thank President William Ruto for nominating Wycliffe Oparanya as Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and MSMEs. We, however, ask him to consider appointing him to the Finance docket, which is his line of expertise," he said.

Oparanya said he was ready to use his experience in leadership and expertise to serve Kenyans diligently.

The former governor who was the guest of honour during the event organised by Wereka Real Focus, promised to be open to the president on what is best for the country owing to his experience in leadership.

He advised members of Wereka Real Focus to form a company with shareholders to venture into businesses such as transport.

"You should register Wereka Real Focus as a company with shareholders and venture into the high-risk or low-risk business," said Oparanya.

Ushindi Baptist Bishop Joseph Maisha said the decision to nominate Oparanya as CS was a clear demonstration that President Ruto wanted unity in the county.

"I am happy that the president has decided to have a government of unity which is a demonstration that he has the interest of this country at heart," said Bishop Maisha.

He pleaded with Gen Z to stop the protests and give the president time to address their grievances.

Maisha regretted that goons were taking advantage of the protests to destroy other people's property.

"Yes, the grievances being raised by the GenZ are indeed genuine, but let them give the president time to address those complaints," he said.