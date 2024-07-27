Coast gets Sh4b as Ruto promises more goodies in charm offensive

President William Ruto during the laying of a foundation stone for the KSh50 Million Watamu Market In Watamu, Kilifi County. With him is Killifi county Gideon Munga'aro. The facility is one of the eight markets being put up in the region. The 400 modern, fresh produce markets that the goverment is are building guarantee traders decent and safe working spaces to do business in dignified environments. [PCS]

Stung by month-long deadly protests by Gen Zs that shook the foundation of his Kenya Kwanza government, President William Ruto has kicked off his charm offensive, dishing out goodies and positions to quell the disquiet.

On Friday, Ruto made a whirlwind tour of the Coast where he donated Sh1.7 billion to fishermen, promised Sh2.3 billion projects and state position for fired Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa to pacify restless Kilifi residents.

"As I promised my sister Aisha Jumwa, I will sort her out and I will make sure that she is involved in matters government because she is a heroine," said Ruto, who said he cannot abandon the former CS.

On Thursday, Ruto made a triumphant entry into Mombasa, where he held impromptu rallies touting the nomination of former Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho to the cabinet as a present for the locals.

In what was seen as an effort to portray himself as a man in charge, Ruto flew from Central Kenya to Coast where he vowed not to allow the country to slide into anarchy. He said he would continue to form the national unity government.

In Mombasa, Ruto gave Sh1.7 billion cheques to 612 groups within the blue economy sector. Joho, the Cabinet nominee for Mining and Blue Economy, was conspicuously absent from the function at the Show Ground.

The money is part of the Sh10 billion from the Kenya Marine Fisheries and Socio-Economic Development (KEMFSED) World Bank project for the five counties.

The president used the tour to drum up support for the formation of the government of national unity, where leaders backed his decision to nominate and join the Cabinet.

"This is an opportune time for us to unite Kenyans and direct our focus on creating jobs and businesses for our people," he said, adding he was confident that Joho would work well with him.

Governors Abdulswamad Nassir, Fatuma Achani, Dhadho Godhana (Tana River), and Issa Timamy of Lamu commended President Ruto for nominating Joho and Salim Mvurya for Cabinet slots.

Ruto vowed never to abandon former Gender Cabinet secretary Ms Aisha Jumwa whose name missed out on the list of those nominated to Cabinet so far.

Earlier in Mombasa, Kwale governor Ms. Fatuma Achani pleaded with the president to give Ms Jumwa a job because of her bravery as a politician and her unwavering support for the president.

“I welcome the nomination of Joho and Mvurya to Cabinet. My plea to you is that you consider honourable Jumwa for a position in government,” said Achani.

Ms Jumwa said she was grateful that Ruto appointed her to serve in the Cabinet and declared her support for Joho’s nomination to Cabinet.

“It was a great honour to serve in Ruto’s government, and I still believe in him, and whatever he sees while seated, I cannot see when standing. I appreciate him for nominating Salim Mvurya and Hassan Joho," said Jumwa.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro had pleaded with Ruto not to leave her behind in his government, saying that having served as CS. It would be disappointing for her to remain jobless.

Ruto, who said he was out to fulfill his campaign pledges, noted that the government recently licensed the first Kenyan-flagged deep-sea industrial fishing vessel with a capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes of fish a year.

Ruto directed that 25 deep-sea fishing boats be procured in the next four months for Sh600 million to promote fishing in the Indian Ocean, adding that the government had recently 123 small boats for fishers in the Coast region.

He said the government plans to buy 12 to 15 similar ships in the next three years, in its quest to exploit the huge marine fishery annually producing 24,580 metric tonnes or eight percent of its potential, valued at Sh5 billion.

"We have licensed the first industrial fishing vessel that will bring 10,000 metric tonnes of fish every year and earn the country Sh4 billion profit. It is flying the Kenyan flag. Our plan is to acquire 12 to 15 industrial fishing vessels in the next three years to promote tuna processing in the country," he stated.

He said the Kenya Kwanza government seeks to raise the blue economy sector annual revenue from the current Sh20 billion to Sh120 billion.

At the same time, the president said that the government has embarked on plans to establish a national mariculture resource training centre at Shimoni in Kwale County for Sh1.4 billion to promote marine fisheries.

He said the government has also allocated Sh1.2 billion to develop five fish land sites in the coastal counties, adding that beach management units will also have modern fish markets and storage facilities.

The head of state said Mvurya who has been nominated to head the Trade and Investment docket, had done well at the Blue Economy docket and expressed confidence that Joho will also deliver.

Later in the day, Ruto toured Kilifi County where he launched the construction of a Sh50 million modern market at Watamu in Malindi.

He said the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone in Mombasa was set to create many jobs for the youth.

On the war corruption, President Ruto said the law will be changed to ensure that graft cases are concluded within six months and to ensure heavy penalties.

"We are also going to tackle our tax expenditure to ensure that we service our debts," he said.

In Mombasa, Governor Nassir, and Nyali MP Mohamed Ali clashed in the presence of the President over the formation of the government of national unity after he asked ODM to join the government.

Ali said he will buy wheelbarrows and give them to ODM leaders in Mombasa including Mr Nassir to ‘’transport all oranges” out of the county but the governor said ODM will remain intact.

“I will remain in ODM. Instead, I will buy you oranges to eat to make you strong enough to push your wheelbarrows around,” Nassir said.

In addition, Ruto launched the Sh4 billion Baricho water works project in Malindi constituency. The project will supply an extra 40 million liters of water a day to over 400,000 households in Kilifi and Mombasa counties.