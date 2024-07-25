The Standard

EACC recovers fake dollars, gun at former MP's home in Beirut Pharmacy raid

By David Njaaga | 1h ago
 Counterfeit US dollars seized by EACC during a raid in a former MP's residence. [EACC]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered counterfeit US dollars and a firearm during a search related to alleged embezzlement by Beirut Pharmacy & Medical Centre.

 The search, conducted on Thursday, July 25, targeted the pharmacy's directors and NHIF officials amid claims of fraudulent activities amounting to Sh 199 million between 2021 and 2023.

During the operation at the residence of an NHIF quality assurance officer, a firearm was recovered after the homeowner, a former MP, brandished it when the search team arrived.

"The firearm, a Ceska pistol with an expired permit, was seized along with two briefcases containing counterfeit US dollars and various chemicals," said EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi.

He noted counterfeit money and other items have been handed over to the EACC police station for further investigation.

Ngumbi said the search also yielded key evidence, including original NHIF claim forms, patient lists, bank transaction slips, property documents and electronic gadgets.

"Statements from all individuals searched have been recorded," he said.

Related Topics

Beirut Pharmacy & Medical Centre. EACC Fake US Dollars NHIF
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo now left holding Azimio baby as Raila and Karua bolt
Kalonzo now left holding Azimio baby as Raila and Karua bolt
Politics
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
EACC recovers fake dollars, gun at former MP's home in Beirut Pharmacy raid
National
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
Bank goes after Tuju's rent in a move he says is an abuse of court
National
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila proves yet again why he is ultimate broker of political power
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Raila proves yet again why he is ultimate broker of political power
Azimio coalition at crossroads after Raila party opts to join Ruto
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Premium Azimio coalition at crossroads after Raila party opts to join Ruto
Why developers are shunning tenant purchase scheme model
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Premium Why developers are shunning tenant purchase scheme model
Tatu City, county row shines spotlight on planning laws
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Premium Tatu City, county row shines spotlight on planning laws
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved