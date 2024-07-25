EACC recovers fake dollars, gun at former MP's home in Beirut Pharmacy raid

Counterfeit US dollars seized by EACC during a raid in a former MP's residence. [EACC]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered counterfeit US dollars and a firearm during a search related to alleged embezzlement by Beirut Pharmacy & Medical Centre.

The search, conducted on Thursday, July 25, targeted the pharmacy's directors and NHIF officials amid claims of fraudulent activities amounting to Sh 199 million between 2021 and 2023.

During the operation at the residence of an NHIF quality assurance officer, a firearm was recovered after the homeowner, a former MP, brandished it when the search team arrived.

"The firearm, a Ceska pistol with an expired permit, was seized along with two briefcases containing counterfeit US dollars and various chemicals," said EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi.

He noted counterfeit money and other items have been handed over to the EACC police station for further investigation.

Ngumbi said the search also yielded key evidence, including original NHIF claim forms, patient lists, bank transaction slips, property documents and electronic gadgets.

"Statements from all individuals searched have been recorded," he said.