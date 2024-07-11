President Ruto Cabinet, AG Justin Muturi

The Standard

By Esther Nyambura | 19m ago

President William Ruto has fired all Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) save for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who also acts as Foreign Affairs minister. 

The Head of State has also dismissed Attorney-General Justin Muturi.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is unaffected. 

“Upon reflection and listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have today in line with the powers given to me decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the CSs and AG except the PCS and CS for Foreign Affairs and the office of the DP is not affected in any way,” announced Ruto.

More follows...

