Bishop Allan Kiuna dies after long battle with cancer

Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) founder Bishop Allan Kiuna has died after a long battle with cancer. Initial reports indicate he died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a city hospital.

The preacher had openly discussed his battle with cancer over the past few years and in December 2023, Kiuna revealed that he had spent nearly a year in the United States undergoing treatment for Sh384 million. He expressed gratitude to God for providing the means, as he did not have to contribute from his pocket.

“For the year that I was in the US, my treatment cost $3 million, and I didn’t part with a single coin from my pocket because the God of heaven provided. I did not call anyone,” he said.

At the time, he was thankful for the support he received, particularly from his wife, Kathy Kiuna, who stood by him throughout his ordeal. The bishop praised Kathy for her motherly nature and the significant surprise she organized for his return, highlighting her resilience, courage, and kindness.

“My baby, words fail me... Every time I think of what to say, I’m overwhelmed. I’m overwhelmed by your fond thoughts of me; I’m overwhelmed by your love for me. Thank you for going out of your way to make me feel loved and appreciated by my family, my covenant friends, my church family, and friends. Thank you for all you do for us. I cannot describe resilience, strength, courage, and hope without the image of you,” said Kiuna.

In his final post on Instagram, the preacher decreed a fruitful month ahead and prayed for God’s blessings upon the land.

“I decree God's Grace for new levels, and new achievements is released over your life this week. Receive fresh oil and divine favour to break through into prosperous deals. I decree that in this month nothing shall stand against the manifestation of the promises of God in your life. You are coveted as you go out and as you come in. I activate divine wisdom to help you navigate through the week. I pray that the hand of God shall continually be upon you and your family. I love you, God bless you.”

He leaves behind his wife, Kathy, three children, and grandchildren.