Churches hold memorial services to honour youths killed in protests

Members of Generation Z during special Saba Saba day prayers at Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi to commemorate the lost lives in the struggle to make Kenya a better country. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Religious leaders have lauded youth for standing out and making sure their voice is heard as Gen Z converged in places of worship yesterday to honour their colleagues killed in anti-government protests.

At the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi, Archbishop Philip Anyolo said the young people have demonstrated that they are not leaders of tomorrow, but today.

The afternoon mass was held to pray for peace in the wake of the demonstrations that left at least 41 young people dead.

“You have the ability to put complex ideas into such simplest terms as you have put them and we as your Bishops admire you and what you have done recently,” said Anyolo. He added: “We used to say you are the leaders of tomorrow but indeed you have proved that you are not leaders of the future but of this our time. When I look into your eyes, I see a great future in you.”

Anyolo reminded the youthful worshippers the fear of the Lord is the first step to wisdom and leadership and urged President William Ruto to heed to their call.

“Young people have spoken and their voice is now clear. We pray that the leadership of our nation will hear the voice of the young people and other Kenyans clamouring to be heard,” said Anyolo. He added: “They are saying that status quo or empty promises will not silence them. They are willing not to be silenced or given handouts because they will speak and one of the way they have done is through the recent protests.”

He said as a democratic country, it is shameless for protests to end in deaths and cause damage.

“It’s highly unacceptable that young people are being abducted for speaking their truth. We demand that anyone who is still abducted to be released,” added Anyolo amid cheers.

At All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi, emotions engulfed the worship as the names of the killed protestors were read, sparked by sounds of solemn songs that echoed through in remembrance of the slain protestors.

The family of Charlton Miana who was killed during the protests shared their grief with other families who lost their loved ones to police brutality.

“It is sad to lose Charlton. We are in solidarity with other families who lost their loves ones in the melee,” said Miana’s cousin, describing him as a person who inspired love and peace.

The Gen Zs expressed resolute conviction that the spirit of their fallen colleagues will live to see a transformed Kenya.

“We want justice...we must stop brutality...they are killing our young people...justice for the people who have been killed,” chanted one of the youths who stood amid the sermon.

Every speaker who took to the pulpit condemned the police for using excessive force to contain the protests.

“We empathise and condole with families who lost their lives and pray for the healing of those injured,” said Evangelical Alliance General Secretary Nelson Makanda, lauding the youths who he said have achieved much in holding the government accountable.

The religious leaders waded into the issues raised by the Gen Zs to President Ruto, supporting their calls to have a complete overhaul of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Dissolve the cabinet the Gen Zs have said you have an incompetent cabinet....and many of the members are corrupt,” said Chris Kinyanjui, General Secretary, National Council of Churches of Kenya.

The religious leaders also demanded for thorough investigations into the killings of all young people and the resignation of police Inspector General, Japhet Koome whom they accused of keeping silent amid the brutality by his officers.

“The situation in Kenya does not warrant deployment of the military to govern civilians. Withdraw the troops from the streets, Kenyans are not the enemy of state...we cannot police the civilians with the military,” said Kinyanjui.

He asked Dr Ruto to ensure the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).