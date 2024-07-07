Azimio want snap election, says Kenyans have lost confidence in Kenya Kwanza

Azimio leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Peter Munya during a press conference in Meru on Sunday, July 7. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

The opposition Azimio la Umoja coalition leaders have called for the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to pave way for a snap election, so that Kenyans can elect a new government.

The leaders who toured Meru to commemorate Saba Saba Day were led by former Vice President and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Senator Enock Wambua and former Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa and Peter Munya, who hosted them.

Mr Musyoka said the Azimio fully supported the Gen Z who have been staging countrywide demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza government and the National Assembly who they blame for economic and other problems.

He said the draft bill in the National Assembly can address the issues.

“We think that the low-lying fruit out of those discussions is the IEBC Amendment Bill 2024 which William Ruto has promised to sign into law. We say that this should be done expeditiously so that we can get the process get underway of coming up with a new IEBC,” he said.

Musyoka said the country had a fresh election that to address Kenyans’ concerns.

“Cosmetic changes will not do. When the youth engaged Ruto on X space he undertook to do several things. Maybe even to reshuffle his cabinet. Kenyans are saying whether you reshuffle your cabinet or not, the problem is not the new or old cabinet. It is Ruto himself. This is what the youth are telling him,” he said.

Musyoka said President Ruto’s move to form a task force to look into the issue of (public) debt situation in the country was unconstitutional.

“The Office of the Auditor General is the constitutional office mandated to be able to deal with this issue,” he noted.

While lauding Senate for not going on recess as the protests spread, he accused the National Assembly of betraying the youths.

“The senate has stood firm and asked, for once, for accountability in support of the agenda by Gen Z,” he said.

He said the voices of Kenyans who had expressed their dissatisfaction with the government.

“As Azimio we assure them that we stand with them, their cause is our cause.”

Mr Munya said they appreciated the young people for demanding accountability by the government.

“They want an accountable government, not a government that lives large when the citizens are suffering. Not a government that spends money by any means, unaccountably and continues to tax people,” he said.

He said Gen Z and Azimio leaders will not be satisfied by any cosmetic changes the president does.

“We are telling the Kenya Kwanza government that the public will not relent. Smokescreens and cosmetic changes won’t do anything. These young people are very educated and able to analyze issues. What they want is a complete overhaul of how government is run so that they can see value for their money,” he said.

He said the future of the country belonged to the young people and they should not relent in their pursuit of good governance.