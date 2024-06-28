Unprecedented armored show of might as KDF patrols Nairobi

KDF Officers in Nairobi CBD during the anti-Finance Bill protest. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

In a display of might, armored vehicles and military personnel from the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) patrolled Nairobi for the better part of Thursday.

Dispatched from Nyayo Stadium Thursday morning, the soldiers entered the city through Tom Mboya Street where they were wildly cheered by protestors.

The KDF's presence in the capital came a day after Members of Parliament approved their deployment within the city.

Their mission was to assist the Kenyan Police in restoring order following nationwide protests that have claimed the lives of at least 23 Kenyans and left hundreds of others injured.

This deployment marks a significant departure from tradition, as the Kenya Police have historically managed protests without military involvement. Despite the heavy military presence, demonstrations persisted.

The police resorted to using teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the protestors, who chanted "Ruto must go" throughout the city.

Roads leading to Parliament, which was still ringed with a yellow ribbon like a scene of crime were heavily guarded, preventing anyone from approaching the vicinity.

This comes despite President William Ruto's withdrawal of the controversial Finance Bill 2024, citing his responsiveness to the people's concerns.

"In all my years in Parliament, I've never seen anything like this," Minority Leader in the Senate, Stewart Madzayo said while addresing the press yesterday. "Even during Moi and Kenyatta eras, the army was never deployed to take over the city."

Senator Madzayo called on the government to take responsibility for the current situation and urged an end to the violence.

"All eyes are on you," he said, addressing President Ruto and other senior government officials.

"Every drop of Kenyan blood, every lost life, is in your hands. Even if you are not held accountable now, God will hold you responsible."

He also questioned recent statements by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua about the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Gachagua had accused NIS boss Noordin Haji of negligence.

Madzayo defended Haji, stating, “The NIS boss (Noordin Haji) is a good person, and we need transparency and answers. Why use him as a scapegoat?"

Gachagua in his address from Mombasa on Wednesday accused the NIS boss of failing to give President William Ruto the necessary intelligence on the country's mood regarding the Finance Bill 2024.

He argued that it should not have taken innocent people to die for the president to know about the feelings of Kenyans, yet the country has an agency funded by the taxpayer.

Madzayo emphasized the need for legal and political reforms, stating, "The bill needs to go back to the Speaker. It needs to be changed. We must remove outdated laws and codes that no longer serve the people. The government's responsibility is clear, and there is no escape from it."

The unfolding events underscore the intense political and social unrest gripping Kenya, as citizens demand accountability and reform from their leaders.