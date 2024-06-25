The Standard

We have no plans of switching off internet, Communication Authority says

By Stephanie Wangari | 1d ago
Communication Authority CEO David Mugonyi before the National Assembly Petition Committee on April 16, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Communication Authority of Kenya says it has no intention of switching off the internet or interfering with the quality of connectivity.

In a statement on Monday night, the authority's CEO said it had received inquiries regarding internet shutdown.

"Such actions would be a betrayal to the Constitution as a whole, the freedom of expression in particular and our own ethos," said the authority's CEO David Mugonyi.

Further, Mugonyi said internet shutdown would affect the digital economy which supports the livelihoods of many Kenyans.

The Authority has since urged Kenyans to use the digital space with respect.

This comes hours after human rights defenders expressed concern over potential internet and mass media disruptions during protests.

They had noted that shutting down the internet would pose gross violation to fundamental rights.

Related Topics

CA Communication Authority Finance Bill protests Occupy Parliament Protests
.

Latest Stories

State eyes more market for EPZ products through Agoa extension
State eyes more market for EPZ products through Agoa extension
Business
By Peterson Githaiga
50 mins ago
Explainer: What happens when the president withdraws a Bill?
Explainers
By Esther Nyambura
1 hr ago
Euro 2024: Belgium to face France in Round of 16, Ukraine bow out
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ten reasons I may just retire to Kakamega town
By XN Iraki 2 hrs ago
Premium Ten reasons I may just retire to Kakamega town
Uproar over spike in cases of abductions by State agents
By Irene Githinji 6 hrs ago
Premium Uproar over spike in cases of abductions by State agents
Defiant president orders crackdown on 'dangerous people'
By Emmanuel Kipchumba and Brian Otieno 6 hrs ago
Premium Defiant president orders crackdown on 'dangerous people'
Ashley Njoroge: Kenyan linking local start-ups to Silicon Valley's megabucks
By Graham Kajilwa 6 hrs ago
Premium Ashley Njoroge: Kenyan linking local start-ups to Silicon Valley's megabucks
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved