Kindiki warns Gen Z against raiding Parliament

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki speaks at Harambee House on June 24, 2024. Right, PS Raymond Omollo. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has warned Generation Z demonstrators against attempting to take over Parliament terming it as a critical security installation as they protest seeking to have the Finance Bill 2024 rejected in totality.

Kindiki, who was addressing Journalists at his Harambee House office Monday evening, said that while the government undertakes to respect, uphold and fulfil the inalienable right of any person to assemble, picket and present petitions to authorities those rights must not be abused.

The CS said that security agencies will remain neutral, and apolitical but firm in ensuring the rule of law is maintained since in the past some people pretending to be protesters have taken advantage to damage roads and other infrastructure.

“Security officers will be extremely firm and it does not matter whether you will be supporting demonstrators or against them, we are not going to allow attempts to take over critical infrastructure like Parliament even as we respect the rights of demonstrators,” said Kindiki.

CS Kindiki said that the demonstrators must respect all protected areas and critical assets besides not interfering with essential supplies such as water, electricity and other supplies in their quest to pass their point across to the relevant authorities.

He said that the demonstrators must inform the police of their intention, the route they will follow and the timings of their activities and must stop their activities by 6.30 PM in accordance with the Public Order Act with those going beyond that acting against the law.

"Those engaging in demonstrations must remain peaceful and unharmed and engage in a manner that does not promote violence and riots and must not breach public order, they must not intimidate or harass members of the public not protesting,” said Kindiki.

The CS said that if the demonstrators adhere to the guidelines by security agencies, they will be allowed to exercise their democratic rights and that nobody will interfere with their rights while bearing in mind that their rights are limited to ensure they do not prejudice the rights of others.

He said those who are out to demonstrate have a right to assemble, picket and present petition in a peaceful manner and they must not obstruct members of the public and must follow orders to ensure they are protected as they exercise their fundamental right.

“The demonstrators must not obstruct traffic, they must not interfere with road, air and sea transport, they must not obstruct or vandalize any private property and must adhere to the laws even as they express their democratic right as enshrined in the constitution,” said Kindiki.

The Cabinet Secretary said that no matter their grievances the demonstrators must not interfere with law and order and they must exercise their right to disagree while bearing in mind that their right ends at the point where the right of the next person starts.