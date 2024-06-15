Makadara Magistrate Monica Kivuti dies after shooting incident

Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti has died following a shooting incident at the Makadara Law Courts.

The incident occurred during an active session on Thursday, during which Kivuti sustained serious injuries.

According to family sources, Kivuti was shot in the chest and pelvic area by Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, the Officer in Charge (OCS) of Londiani Police Station.

The OCS was subsequently shot dead by responding officers.

Kivuti was initially rushed to Metropolitan Hospital but was later transferred to Nairobi Hospital for specialised treatment.

Despite urgent efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. Her family confirmed her death on Friday at 11 pm, and her body was moved to Lee Funeral Home.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, in a statement on Saturday, June 15, also confirmed Kivuti’s death, calling for sensitivity and compassion during the mourning period.

“We condole with the family, friends, and the entire judiciary fraternity during this very difficult period of mourning. The Judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief,” Koome said.

“May Kivuti’s soul rest in eternal peace,” she added."