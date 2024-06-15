The Standard

Makadara Magistrate Monica Kivuti dies after shooting incident

By David Njaaga | 54m ago

Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti has died following a shooting incident at the Makadara Law Courts.

The incident occurred during an active session on Thursday, during which Kivuti sustained serious injuries.

 According to family sources, Kivuti was shot in the chest and pelvic area by Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, the Officer in Charge (OCS) of Londiani Police Station.

The OCS was subsequently shot dead by responding officers.

Kivuti was initially rushed to Metropolitan Hospital but was later transferred to Nairobi Hospital for specialised treatment.

Despite urgent efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. Her family confirmed her death on Friday at 11 pm, and her body was moved to Lee Funeral Home.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, in a statement on Saturday, June 15, also confirmed Kivuti’s death, calling for sensitivity and compassion during the mourning period.

“We condole with the family, friends, and the entire judiciary fraternity during this very difficult period of mourning. The Judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief,” Koome said.

“May Kivuti’s soul rest in eternal peace,” she added."

Related Topics

Monmica Kivuti Shooting Incident Makadara Law Courts Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto
.

Latest Stories

Comedian Fred Omondi is dead
Comedian Fred Omondi is dead
Entertainment
By Vincent Kejitan
34 mins ago
Premium From Canaan to crisis: The reality of broken promises, economic missteps
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
54 mins ago
Kakamega women transform waste into smokeless coal briquettes
Western
By Bernard Lusigi
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Westgate attack plotters tried to cover up the heinous act
By Kamau Muthoni 54 mins ago
Premium How Westgate attack plotters tried to cover up the heinous act
How Gachagua's troubles mirror those of Moi's VP Karanja in 1989
By Ndung’u Gachane 54 mins ago
Premium How Gachagua's troubles mirror those of Moi's VP Karanja in 1989
From Canaan to crisis: The reality of broken promises, economic missteps
By Patrick Muinde 54 mins ago
Premium From Canaan to crisis: The reality of broken promises, economic missteps
MPs say university selection criteria and funding model unfair
By Mike Kihaki 54 mins ago
Premium MPs say university selection criteria and funding model unfair
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved