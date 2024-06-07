The Standard
Rifts in UDA persist as MPs continue onslaught on DP

By Edward Kosut | 1h ago
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [DPCS]

President William Ruto's allies in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party have intensified their efforts to push back against what they describe as tribal politics.

In an apparent onslaught against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the legislators claimed that they will not accept leaders harboring politics along tribal lines.

Speaking in Nandi on Wednesday, the leaders echoed President Dr Ruto’s calls for legislators to traverse the country and perform their oversight and legislative roles effectively, a contradiction to DP Gachagua’s recent remarks that MPs should stick to their constituencies.

National Assembly's leader of the majority Kimani Ichung'wah said representation of the electorate does not only begin at the constituency level and stop at parliament.

"MPs must traverse the country to understand issues and challenges citizens face. No one should limit the movement of leaders to their constituencies. They have the freedom to support the rest of Kenyans regardless of the community and political affiliations they belong to,"Ichung'wa said.

He regretted the tendencies of negative tribalism were creeping back after the 2022 elections.

"President Ruto was elected and this confirmed that Kenyans are beyond ethnicity and issue-based politics which now define a new political progress. The president has played an exemplary role in calling for unity and that is the course we support as elected leaders," the Kikuyu MP said.

Ichung'wa accused the Gachagua-led wing for engaging in name-calling politics with a motive to scuttle careers of rising young leaders from the region.

Following Gachagua’s calls for Mt Kenya unity, Ichung'wa said senior leaders should respect upcoming crop of leaders and offer them mentorship.

Leaders including MPs John Paul (Igembe South ), Owen Bayo (Kilifi North), Faith Kitau (Women Rep Nyandarua), Cynthia Muge (Nandi women representative), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop), Julius Melly (Tinderet), Emulkheir Khassim (Mandera), Daniel Kiili (Igembe Central) and Emmanuel Wangwe of Navakholo constituency were in attendance in the thanks giving event.

Also present were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang.

.

.

.

