The Standard

Senator Ledama Olekina's sister becomes North Ireland's first black Mayor

By Dennis Omondi | 14m ago
Councilor Lilian Seenoi Barr.

A Kenyan woman has made history, after becoming the first black mayor in Northern Ireland.

She is also the third to scale that height in the greater island of Ireland.

Councilor Lilian Seenoi Barr, who hails from Narok County was inaugurated on Monday, June 3, at the Guildhall in Londonderry City to serve as the mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council.

She is also the sister to Narok Senator and Senate Minority Whip Ledama Ole Kina.

A Kenyan delegation at the swearing-in event, which was complete with the passing on of the mayoral chain of office, included Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Senators Edwin Sifuna and Ledama Ole Kina.

The Social Democratic and Liberal Party (SDLP) says it picked Mayor Seenoi due to her long-standing involvement in the affairs of the community in addition to her track record for championing human rights and justice courses.

“With a background in social work, community development and social policy, Lilian has been instrumental in fostering integration and understanding among diverse communities in Northern Ireland. Her work with local organizations has focused on supporting marginalized groups, promoting equality, and enhancing community relations,” reads part of the party’s note.

Seenoi has had an inspiring political career dotted with significant firsts including being the first black person to hold an elective position in Northern Ireland.

Days before her swearing-in, she told the BBC that she arrived in the UK fourteen years ago as a refugee before mounting her remarkable rise.

“I promise to represent everyone and do everything to ensure all voices within our vibrant community are heard and represented,” pledged the new mayor to the people of Derry and Strabane.

Related Topics

Ledama Ole Kina Ireland
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan woman becomes North Ireland's first black Mayor
Kenyan woman becomes North Ireland's first black Mayor
National
By Dennis Omondi
14 mins ago
Premium Why Turkana oil billions are stuck underground
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
29 mins ago
Premium 'Don't gamble with tax', private sector tells Ruto
Business
By Esther Dianah
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto-Gachagua fallout threatens to polarise country
By Ndung’u Gachane 29 mins ago
Premium Ruto-Gachagua fallout threatens to polarise country
'Don't gamble with tax', private sector tells Ruto
By Esther Dianah 29 mins ago
Premium 'Don't gamble with tax', private sector tells Ruto
Why Turkana oil billions are stuck underground
By Macharia Kamau 29 mins ago
Premium Why Turkana oil billions are stuck underground
Shipping lines threaten to hike freight charges over new levies
By Kelvin Karani and Patrick Beja 29 mins ago
Premium Shipping lines threaten to hike freight charges over new levies
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved