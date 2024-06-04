Senator Ledama Olekina's sister becomes North Ireland's first black Mayor

Councilor Lilian Seenoi Barr.

A Kenyan woman has made history, after becoming the first black mayor in Northern Ireland.

She is also the third to scale that height in the greater island of Ireland.

Councilor Lilian Seenoi Barr, who hails from Narok County was inaugurated on Monday, June 3, at the Guildhall in Londonderry City to serve as the mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council.

She is also the sister to Narok Senator and Senate Minority Whip Ledama Ole Kina.

A Kenyan delegation at the swearing-in event, which was complete with the passing on of the mayoral chain of office, included Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Senators Edwin Sifuna and Ledama Ole Kina.

The Social Democratic and Liberal Party (SDLP) says it picked Mayor Seenoi due to her long-standing involvement in the affairs of the community in addition to her track record for championing human rights and justice courses.

“With a background in social work, community development and social policy, Lilian has been instrumental in fostering integration and understanding among diverse communities in Northern Ireland. Her work with local organizations has focused on supporting marginalized groups, promoting equality, and enhancing community relations,” reads part of the party’s note.

Seenoi has had an inspiring political career dotted with significant firsts including being the first black person to hold an elective position in Northern Ireland.

Days before her swearing-in, she told the BBC that she arrived in the UK fourteen years ago as a refugee before mounting her remarkable rise.

“I promise to represent everyone and do everything to ensure all voices within our vibrant community are heard and represented,” pledged the new mayor to the people of Derry and Strabane.