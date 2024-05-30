The Standard

Ruto leads Kenyans in National Prayer Breakfast

By Mate Tongola | 28m ago
President William Ruto arriving for the 21st Kenya National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto is leading the country this morning in marking the 21st National Prayer Breakfast at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have arrived at the venue accompanied by their spouses, First Lady Rachel and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

Also present are Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi, members of Parliament, a host of religious leaders, and foreign envoys.

Members of Parliament and invited guests arrive for the 21st Kenya National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

This year's theme of the Prayer breakfast is 'Hope'.

The date of today's event was announced a month ago by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula.

The Prayer Breakfast and denominational meeting is organised by Members of Parliament and includes various leaders from across the country and beyond," Wetang'ula said, while confirming this year’s date.

Today, it will be interesting to hear what President Ruto says, amid high taxes overburdening Kenyans.

The prayer breakfast has always been interdenominational and as a tradition, key speakers use the platform to emphasizes the importance of national unity and reconciliation among leaders from various political and religious backgrounds.

The tradition dates back to 78 years ago during the Second World War when a group from the U.S Congress decided to gather for prayers during the global war. The prayer breakfast tradition later spread to Africa with Kenya holding its first in 1986.

Former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka became the first chairperson of the event in 2002 as the then Foreign Minister, which aimed to bring leaders together under the banner of faith and reconciliation.

