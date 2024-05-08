Ruto declares Friday, May 10 a public holiday to honor flood victims

President Willian Ruto. [Joseph Kipsang', Standard]

President William Ruto has declared Friday, May 10, a public holiday to honor flood victims.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, May 8, Ruto called on all Kenyans to participate in a National tree planting exercise to mitigate the effects of climate change, which he avers has largely contributed to the flooding in the country.

"This Friday, all Kenyans, remembering all the challenges we have had with climate change…let’s unite to plant trees. We all know how important tree planting is," he said.

The Head of State has appealed to every Kenyan to plant at least 50 trees on Friday, to achieve the national target of 200 million trees.

This, he says, will prove beneficial in the long run as far as climate change goes.

“The ultimate resolve for fighting effects of climate change and drought is by planting trees.”

This would be the second National tree-planting exercise in Kenya.

In early 2023, the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) launched a tree-planting drive dubbed "Jaza miti" and later reported that over 150 million trees had been planted across Kenya.