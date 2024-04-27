Education Ministry to assess damage to schools ahead of Term 2 opening

Kariobangi South Primary School's classrooms marooned by sewerage brought about by floods. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

Some schools could remain closed next week as others reopen for the second term after heavy rains that have pounded the country destroyed learning infrastructure in various schools across the country.

However, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang on Thursday maintained that school reopening dates will remain as scheduled.

“I know this year we have been blessed with quite some rain and I know the President directed a multi-agency team to deal with the challenges that have come with the rains,” Dr Kipsang said yesterday.

He said the ministry will make the right decision for children.

"I can assure all of us that as already directed by the President we are all prepared and looking forward to our children going to school next week," the PS said.

Kipsang spoke as a circular was released by the Director General, Ministry of Education Dr Elyas Abdi, instructing regional directors to collect data on the status of schools following the heavy rains.

“Several parts of the country are reported to be experiencing heavy rains and flooding. As a result, there is need to establish the effects of the long rains on the Basic Education institutions in the country,” Dr Abdi said.

Abdi further said that the feedback will inform the decision to be taken by the ministry.

“The purpose of this circular is to request you to coordinate the submission of the data from your region using the attached template. You should work with the Board of Management and other stakeholders and ensure that all basic institutions in your regions open for the second term 2024,” Dr Abdi said.

Residents use boats to cross from Mau Mau market to Rwambwa area, Bunyala South at Budalangi on April 25, 2024. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association Lucy Njeri appealed to the government to consider families affected by floods.

“Actually, some students have no homes after floods, meaning no books, no uniform. Some roads are broken, I'm almost sure same infrastructure like toilets have sunk, there is need for directives on the opening day just in case this continues next week,” Njeri said.

When the Standard on Saturday visited several schools, a number of them had been damaged by the floods.

At Kariobangi South Primary School, all lower primary school classes were submerged in water and raw sewage.

The chairman of the Parents Association Titus Mwanzia vowed to ensure no student reports back to school in such an environment.

“How do you expect a normal parent to send his or her child to come in such an environment? This will be like sending her to come and die here. We will not allow that to happen to our children, never,” said Mwanzia.

He blamed the local administration for diverting water and sewer drainage through the school that hosts more than 1,800 pupils.

“Whenever it rains, teachers have to carry the children to class and to toilets since the sewage bursts and spills into classrooms. We have had to contend with the situation for the last two years,” Mwanzia said.