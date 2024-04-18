The Standard

KDF bosses feared dead in Kerio Valley chopper crash

By Stephen Rutto | 32m ago
KDF chopper up in flames in Kerio Valley. [Screengrab]

At least five high-ranking Kenya Defence Force (KDF) officers are feared dead in a tragic chopper crash in Kerio Valley.

Residents said the KDF chopper crashed and went up in flames moments after taking off from the Chesegon area, on the border of Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties.

It came down at Sindar in Kaben location near Liter Girls Secondary School, according to an eye witness, Evans Kipkosgei.

Kipkosgei said the KDF chopper, which was reportedly carrying top military commanders crashed some minutes to 2 pm on Thursday, April 18.

"It crashed barely two kilometers after takeoff. We rushed to the scene and we found the chopper up in flames," Kipkosgei told The Standard.

He added: "The scene was immediately cordoned off by KDF officers who are stationed in Kerio Valley. Some burnt bodies were removed from the wreckage.”

KDF is yet to issue official communication on the incident.

