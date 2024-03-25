Tourism CS Alfred Mutua appoints new KICC CEO

Newly appointed KICC CEO James Mbugua Mwaura. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has appointed James Mbugua Mwaura as the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) CEO for a period of three years.

The appointment takes effect tomorrow, Tuesday, March 26.

Mwaura has over 19 years of experience in Finance, Accounting, Banking, Administration and Corporate Governance in the public and private sector.

He will use his expertise to position KICC and Kenya beyond conferencing, a move expected to translate to revenue growth for the Corporation.

“Mwaura will be tasked with spearheading Kenya’s conference tourism and positioning the destination globally as a preferred meeting destination of choice. His extensive knowledge on Conference Tourism also known as Meetings, Incentives Travel, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) matters will enable him to lead the corporation in enhancing its competitiveness,” reads a statement by KICC.

The position was left vacant after Nana Gecaga exited in 2022 after seven years at the helm.

Following her departure, Patricia Ondeng was appointed to serve in the position in an acting capacity.