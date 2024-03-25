The Standard

Tourism CS Alfred Mutua appoints new KICC CEO

By Stephanie Wangari | 15m ago
Newly appointed KICC CEO James Mbugua Mwaura. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has appointed James Mbugua Mwaura as the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) CEO for a period of three years.

The appointment takes effect tomorrow, Tuesday, March 26.

Mwaura has over 19 years of experience in Finance, Accounting, Banking, Administration and Corporate Governance in the public and private sector. 

He will use his expertise to position KICC and Kenya beyond conferencing, a move expected to translate to revenue growth for the Corporation.

“Mwaura will be tasked with spearheading Kenya’s conference tourism and positioning the destination globally as a preferred meeting destination of choice. His extensive knowledge on Conference Tourism also known as Meetings, Incentives Travel, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) matters will enable him to lead the corporation in enhancing its competitiveness,” reads a statement by KICC.

The position was left vacant after Nana Gecaga exited in 2022 after seven years at the helm.

Following her departure, Patricia Ondeng was appointed to serve in the position in an acting capacity.

Related Topics

KICC KICC CEO New KICC CEO
.

Latest Stories

You can now auction State House to recover debt, court rules
Premium You can now auction State House to recover debt, court rules
National
By Kamau Muthoni
15 mins ago
Tourism CS Alfred Mutua appoints new KICC CEO
National
By Stephanie Wangari
15 mins ago
KDF soldier sacked for 'burning a spy' awarded Sh5m
National
By Robert Amalemba
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

You can now auction State House to recover debt, court rules
By Kamau Muthoni 15 mins ago
Premium You can now auction State House to recover debt, court rules
Acting VC's actions create anxiety and discord at Kaimosi Friends University
By Brian Kisanji and Nathan Ochunge 2 hrs ago
Premium Acting VC's actions create anxiety and discord at Kaimosi Friends University
Government officials have nowhere to hide but to pay awards
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Premium Government officials have nowhere to hide but to pay awards
Why the days of Kenyan ethnic political kingpins are numbered
By Kidi Mwaga 2 hrs ago
Premium Why the days of Kenyan ethnic political kingpins are numbered
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved