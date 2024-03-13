The Standard

How court arrived at Jowie's death sentence in Monica Kimani murder case

By David Njaaga | 1h ago
Joseph Irungu alias Jowie during his sentencing at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The High Court has sentenced Joseph Irungu alias Jowie to death for the 2018 murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Justice Grace Nzioka delivered the verdict on Wednesday, March 13, citing overwhelming evidence against Jowie.

“Joseph Kuria Irungu is to face the death penalty as stipulated under Section 204 of the Penal Code of Kenya for the crime of murder,” she said in her judgment.

In February this year, Jowie was found guilty of murdering Kimani at her Lamuria Gardens home in Nairobi.

Justice Nzioka enumerated the reasons for her decision, including: 

1. The murder was calculated and intentional.

2. The nature of the attack left no possibility of survival.

3. The sanctity of life must be respected, as taking a life is a divine prerogative.

4. The act of murder has far-reaching consequences, affecting society as a whole.

5. It contravenes societal values and necessitates appropriate punishment.

6. The loss inflicted upon Monica’s family and the community is profound.

The court ruled out a non-custodial sentence for the accused, asserting that the death penalty was the only appropriate response, subject to any legal changes by a higher court.

She characterized the murder as an act of “utter insanity,” referring to a probation report that depicted Jowie as volatile, impulsive, and prone to aggression, suggesting a complex personality.

The autopsy confirmed that Kimani died from extensive neck injuries without any provocation on her part.

Justice Nzioka’s ruling was based on several key findings, including:

1. Jowie used a fraudulent ID to gain entry into Kimani’s residence.

2. He acquired a firearm under pretenses to confront Kimani, despite denying any prior relationship.

3. The investigation revealed previous interactions between Jowie and Kimani, including shared classes at Kenya Polytechnic and exchanges on Instagram.

Monica Kimani’s life was tragically cut short in her apartment on the evening of September 19, 2018.

Capital punishment has remained legal in Kenya since independence. However, no execution has been carried out since 1987, leaving thousands on death row.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court of Kenya declared the mandatory death penalty unconstitutional.

Related Topics

Monica Kimani Murder Joseph Irungu Justice Grace Nzioka Death Sentence
.

Latest Stories

Ruto unlikely to abandon Gachagua despite proposal on female presidential running mate
Ruto unlikely to abandon Gachagua despite proposal on female presidential running mate
Opinion
By Kinuthia Njoroge
35 mins ago
Over 3000 non-compliant premises closed in the ongoing crackdown
National
By Ndung’u Gachane
37 mins ago
Drama as Kisii woman wrestles man, drags him to police station
Nyanza
By Sammy Omingo
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Glory of the Lord is here amongst us?
By Leonard Khafafa 52 mins ago
Premium Glory of the Lord is here amongst us?
Why ODM and UDA cannot handle decades-old party polls nightmare
By Ndung’u Gachane and Grace Ng’ang’a 52 mins ago
Premium Why ODM and UDA cannot handle decades-old party polls nightmare
Why we should not celebrate renewed Raila, Ruto friendship
By Jacktone Ambuka 2 hrs ago
Premium Why we should not celebrate renewed Raila, Ruto friendship
How local sourcing by giant firms can cut unemployment
By Esther Dianah 2 hrs ago
Premium How local sourcing by giant firms can cut unemployment
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved