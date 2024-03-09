Transport CS Murkomen unhurt in chopper crash

The chopper carrying CS Kipchumba Murkomen after it crash-landed. [Courtesy]

Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and four other passengers escaped unhurt after their helicopter crash-landed at Mwachon in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County.

The CS was in the company Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Chairman Caleb Kositany and two others when the accident occurred.

According to the area Police Commander Joseph Ongaya, the chopper was trying to take off but it appeared to have lost power and crash-landed.

"No one was injured during the mid-morning accident. We are yet to establish what exactly happened to the helicopter," Ongaya said.

The police boss said the leaders were in Eldama Ravine to attend a funeral.

At the time of publishing, the helicopter was still at the scene awaiting investigations to establish the cause of the accident.