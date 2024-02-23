The Standard

Be mindful of your lifestyles, Ruto urges athletes

By Esther Nyambura | 1h ago
President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi arrive for the burial ceremony of Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum on Feb 23, 2024. [PCS]

President William Ruto has urged Kenyan sportsmen and women to be mindful of their lifestyles.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum, Ruto said worth noting that athletics is a sport that needs great dedication and discipline.

“We all need to be mindful of our lifestyle so that we can avoid instances like this where at a very young age, a promising young Kenyan has lost his life,” said Ruto.

Ruto’s sentiments come amid speculations that the late Kiptum was driving under the influence of alcohol before he lost control of the car landing in a ditch.

Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor while releasing the autopsy results said samples collected from Kiptum's body would be taken for toxicology analysis.

Speaking at Eldoret Hospital morgue where the autopsy was done, Oduor said an analysis of the samples would show whether Kiptum, who was the driver of the ill-fated Toyota Premio, was intoxicated.

Kiptum died of severe head, spine and rib injuries. He sustained skull fractures and broken ribs during the accident that happened at Flax junction along Eldoret-Eldama Ravine road on February 11.

While promising to ensure the sporting fraternity is well taken care of, President Ruto said with better lifestyles, the sportsmen and women would become great ambassadors of the country.

Ruto further challenged coaches and managers to play a central role in ensuring that the well-being of the athletes is taken care of.

“I want to challenge the older sportsmen and women to play a key role in guiding the young athletes. As government we will do our part and implore on all of you to actively do your part,” said Ruto.

The Head of State described Kiptum as a dedicated person who worked against all odds to become a World Record holder.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagu, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and his Roads counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen were present.

Kiptum has left behind a widow and two children whom the government has promised to support fully.

Related Topics

President William Ruto Kelvin Kiptum Kenyan Athletes Athletes' Wellbeing
.

Latest Stories

Chaos at Kakuma as refugees clash over food and water
Chaos at Kakuma as refugees clash over food and water
Rift Valley
By Bakari Ang’ela
36 mins ago
Kiptum's burial unites the world as fast rise conspires with destiny
National
By Jonathan Komen
1 hr ago
We were planning a colourful wedding this April- Kiptum's wife
Rift Valley
By Sharon Wanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Auditor General pokes holes in G-to-G oil deal
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Premium Auditor General pokes holes in G-to-G oil deal
Azimio warns of more tax, rejects budget policy
By Grace Ng'ang'a 1 hr ago
Premium Azimio warns of more tax, rejects budget policy
Retail, insurance singled out for topping suppliers' list of shame
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Premium Retail, insurance singled out for topping suppliers' list of shame
Auditor General queries Sh140 million tree planting campaign
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Premium Auditor General queries Sh140 million tree planting campaign
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved