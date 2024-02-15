The Standard

You have a week to name officials in Sh15m fraud at Beirut hospital, NHIF told

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Beirut Pharmacy and Medical Centre had filed a total of 1,706 claims with discrepancies leading to a loss of Sh15 million. [File, Standard]

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has a week to release the names of officers involved in fraudulent payments to Beirut Pharmacy and Medical Centre in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Parliamentary Health Committee chairperson Robert Pukose gave the ultimatum on Thursday, February 16, during a session with relevant health stakeholders to address corruption concerns at NHIF.

Beirut Pharmacy and Medical Centre had filed a total of 1,706 claims with discrepancies leading to a loss of Sh15 million.

The hospital is one of the seven facilities that were linked to the NHIF fraud in June 2023 after an expose by the media. The others are St Peter Orthopedic and Surgical Hospital in Kiambu, Afya Bora Hospital Annex in Mwea Kirinyaga, Joy Nursing and Maternity Hospital in Nairobi, Afya Bora in Mwea, Jekim Hospital Nkubu Limited in Imenti South Meru, and Beirut Pharmacy and Medical Center and Amal Hospital Limited.

NHIF CEO Elijah Wachira, however, told the committee on Thursday that the highlighted discrepancies at the Medical Centre were prompted by surgery notifications and not media exposure.

On her part, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, who also appeared before the committee, has highlighted the vital role of regulation in safeguarding consumers and promoting public health.

She emphasized the need for standardised healthcare practices to ensure safety for all patients and visitors.

The Parliamentary Health Committee aims to have a smooth transition to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) from March 1, 2024.

Related Topics

NHIF SHIF Beirut Hospital Insurance Fraud
.

Latest Stories

Mudavadi backs East Africa's quest for AU leadership
Mudavadi backs East Africa's quest for AU leadership
Africa
By David Njaaga
20 mins ago
Premium Ruto rewards ODM 'rebel' MPs
Politics
By James Omoro
33 mins ago
You have a week to name officials in Sh15m fraud at Beirut hospital, NHIF told
National
By Stephanie Wangari
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

e-Citizen safe and fully run by Treasury, says founder
By Grace Ng'ang'a 2 hrs ago
Premium e-Citizen safe and fully run by Treasury, says founder
To accept or reject? Raila faces a fresh political dilemma over AU job
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Premium To accept or reject? Raila faces a fresh political dilemma over AU job
How a weak shilling has made prime properties expensive
By Graham Kajilwa 2 hrs ago
Premium How a weak shilling has made prime properties expensive
Monica Juma differs with Muturi, PSC over controversial Bill
By Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Premium Monica Juma differs with Muturi, PSC over controversial Bill
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved