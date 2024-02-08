Maribe, Jowie to know fate tomorrow in Monica Kimani murder case

Former TV news anchor Jacque Maribe and her ex-lover Jowie Irungu will face judgment tomorrow, Friday, February 9, in the murder case of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

The High Court fast-tracked the delivery of the verdict, which was initially scheduled for March 15, 2024, after both parties agreed to the new date.

Maribe and Jowie are accused of killing Kimani in her Kilimani apartment in Nairobi in 2018.

The judgment has been postponed twice before, the latest being last month, when Maribe’s lawyers said she was unwell.