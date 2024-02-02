PHOTOS: Two people dead, 222 injured after Embakasi gas explosion

Firefighters put off fire following a gas explosion in Embakasi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

At least two people have been confirmed dead following a gas explosion in Nairobi’s Embakasi.

Embakasi East OCPD Wesley Kimeto said as at 4.30am, one adult and a minor had succumbed to burns from the fire that erupted at Kentainers Company limited near Kabansora area.

The fire later spread to godowns owned by Oriental mills.

According to Kimeto, some 167 survivors have so far been treated at Mama Lucy Hospital of whom 142 are adults and 25 children, many with inhalation injuries.

The Standard has confirmed that 7 of the critically injured victims have been referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and 17 others to Kenyatta University hospital.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said a lorry of an unknown registration number that was loaded with gas cylinders exploded, igniting a huge ball of fire that spread widely in the 11pm incident.

According to him a flying gas cylinder hit Oriental godown, burning down the said godown which deals with garments and textiles.

“Consequently, the inferno further damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including many small and medium sized businesses. Sadly, residential houses in the neighborhood also caught fire, with a good number of residents still inside as it was late at night,” said Mwaura.

He said 222 other Kenyans were injured by the fire, and have been rushed to various hospitals as follows: 21 at the Kenyatta National Hospitall, 160 at Mama Lucy General Hospital, 19 at Mbagathi Hospital, 14 at Modern Komarock Hospital, and 8 at Nairobi West Hospital.

Mwaura said the scene has now been secured and a command center is now in place to help coordinate rescue operations and other intervention efforts.

Paramedics administer first aid to some of the survivors after a gas explosion in Embakasi. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

A stray dog feasts on a carcus of a dead goat after a gas explosion in Embakasi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Photos by Wilberforce Okwiri and Mike Kihaki