Tanzania stops KQ passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam

By Stephanie Wangari | 36m ago
Kenya Airways stops passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam. [File, Standard]

Tanzania has suspended Kenya Airways (KQ) passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam effective January 22, 2024.

Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) Director General Hamza Johari, in a statement, said the move followed Kenya’s decision to decline cargo flights for Air Tanzania.

"This is to reciprocate the decision by the aeronautical authorise of the Republic of Kenya to refuse the Tanzanian request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company Limited under Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights between Nairobi and Third countries, contrary to Section 4 of the Memorandum of Understanding on Air Services, between Tanzania and Kenya signed on 24 November 2016 in Nairobi Kenya,” said Johari.

"The Republic of Tanzania shall always strive to adhere to the principles of the Chicago Convention and Bilateral Air Services Agreement between states."

