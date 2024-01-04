The Standard

Culprits captured harassing nurse to face the law, warns CS Nakhumicha

By Sharon Wanga | 54m ago
 Health CS Susan Nakhumicha. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has also condemned the violence meted against a nurse at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia County.

In a statement, the CS warned that legal actions will be taken against the perpetrators who were captured in a now-viral video clip.

In the video, a nurse at the hospita in Busia is seen to be verbally and physically assaulted by a member of the public. 

“This recent case of assault on a healthcare worker is not just an attack on an individual; it is an assault on the entire healthcare system. Assaulting a healthcare worker not only endangers their lives but also disrupts the vital services they provide to other patients and the community," said Nakhumicha.

The Health CS also defended the rights of medical staff, calling for respectful engagements between the public and healthcare works. 

“Violence against healthcare workers will not be tolerated and any person culpable of such an act will be apprehended and face the full wrath of the law,” she said.

In the clip, an unidentified woman and man were seen harassing hospital staff over what they termed as failure to attend to a patient who had trouble breathing.

The incident of assault has since elicited reactions from members of the public and different medical cadres calling for action against the perpetrators.

The Nairobi Women's Hospital College has identified one of the perpetrators as a student enrolled at the institution in a theatre technology program awaiting graduation.

The Hospital says it has begun investigations into the conduct of the student, adding that it does not tolerate such violent acts.

