Wanted! Five suspects on DCI radar over murder of police officer, teacher in Siaya

The five suspects are still at large.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released the names and photos of five suspects wanted for the murder of a teacher and a police officer at Mahero, Siaya County on November 20, 2023.

According to DCI, the five identified as Edward Wanyama Mukanga alias Ramadhan Mukanga aka Abu Naiyah, Edwin Omondi alias Rashid, Simon Ochieng ouma alias Ali Baba aka Obas, Hastings Omondi Odipi alias Umar and Salim Jackoyo all hail from Siaya County and remain at large.

They are wanted for different capital offenses, and the murder of a teacher and police officer in Siaya County who were part of a team invigilating the KCSE exams.

"The individuals escaped the police dragnet at Nina village on November 22. Police are appealing to members of the public to share information to the nearest police station or through hotline number 0800722203 to report anonymously about the presence of the individuals in their locality," DCI said on Friday.

The sleuths have described the gang as armed and dangerous with one of the suspects leading a criminal gang in Hawinga area, Siaya while Omondi is a suspected member of a criminal gang that is responsible for a series of attacks within Siaya, Kisumu, and Busia counties.

The slain police officer and teacher were ambushed and killed while escorting KCSE exam papers to Mahero Secondary School in Alego Usonga while in the company of his colleague and the center manager.

The thugs escaped with the officers’ firearms.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin later said an AK47 rifle and MP5 with 60 bullets stolen from the police officers were recovered.

“They seem to be returnees from Somalia. We have also recovered a muffin, white boots and a knife from them,” he said.