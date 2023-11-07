Impeachment: Kawira Mwangaza pleads not guilty to charges

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza arrives at Parliament buildings impeachment hearing at Senate Chambers on November 7, 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against her by the Members of County Assembly (MCAs).

Mwangaza made the proclamation on Tuesday, November 7 at Senate when a two-day impeachment trial against her began.

The governor is facing seven charges including misappropriation of county funds, creating posts without approval of MCAs, illegally naming a road after her husband, and sending relatives to China to assess cancer treatment equipment without approval.

Other charges levelled against her include vilifying MCAs and her deputy, Mutuma M'Ethingia, irregular appointment of some chief officers without MCAs' approval and creating "traffic marshals" to oversee revenue collection monitoring in Meru town without the approval of MCAs.

Mwangaza is represented by lawyers; Elisha Ongoya, Elias Mutuma, Duncan Okubasu, and others. The county, on its part is being represented by Dr.Muthomi Thiankolu as the lead counsel.

The hearing is happening through a Senate plenary, meaning all the 47 senators will vote on each of the charges.

In the case that the plenary will uphold the charges, then Mwangaza will stand impeached; but if the charges will be dismissed then she will have survived.

If her case is dismissed, she will have survived impeachment twice.

The MCAs had last year in December tabled another motion of impeachment against Mwangaza over various violations of the Constitution, including nepotism and irregular employment and financial practices.

However, the Senate saved her after a committee chaired by Senator Boni Khalwale said that the MCAs had not provided sufficient evidence.