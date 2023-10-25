Meru MCAs impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza again

Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Meru MCAs have voted to impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza for the second time, accusing her of violating national and county laws.

The impeachment motion was tabled by the Majority leader Evans Mawira and was supported by 59 out of 69 MCAs. 10 members were absent during the voting on Wednesday, October 25.

Mwangaza's lawyers, Danstan Omari and Elias Mutuma, argued that the impeachment motion was politically motivated and that the governor had not been given a fair trial. They also argued that the impeachment was illegal because Mwangaza had not been given a chance to defend herself.

However, the MCAs voted to impeach Mwangaza, citing a number of charges, including:

Creating posts without approval of Members of County Assembly (MCAs)

Illegally naming a road after her husband

Sending relatives to China to assess cancer treatment equipment without approval

Vilifying MCs and her deputy, Mutuma M'Ethingia

Irregular appointment of some chief officers without MCAs' approval

Paying four CEOs for a year for work they had not rendered after she had sent them on compulsory leave

Creating "traffic marshals" to oversee revenue collection monitoring in Meru town without approval from MCAs

Mwangaza has said that she will appeal the impeachment.

It is now up to the Senate to decide whether or not to uphold the impeachment. If the Senate upholds the impeachment, Mwangaza will be removed from office and a by-election will be held to elect a new governor.