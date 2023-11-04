Former CS Mwakwere political comeback sparks debate in Coast

Former Cabinet Minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Former Cabinet Minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere alias Dzipapa's political comeback after a 10-year lull has raffled feathers in Kwale County and sparked a debate at the Coast.

Last weekend, Mwakwere who also served as ambassador appeared to have reinvented himself as the Digo Council of Elders (ngambi) spokesman following his coronation in Kwale town in a colourful ceremony.

Mwakwere's new role appears to put him on a direct collision course with key politicians in Kwale County, unsure how influential the new team would be or which political side they are likely to endorse.

The politician's nemesis reads mischief in Makwere's recent move rather than being a mere defender of his community's interests.

But critics, including Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, have dismissed Makwere's coronation as a tribal card deployed in the past but failed to divide the people of Kwale.

Senator Issa Juma Boy, who did not attend the ceremony conducted by Digo Kaya elders has also voiced his strong opposition to Mwakwere's new role.

Popularly known as Dzipapa (big shark), Mwakwere has the backing of Likoni MP Mishi Mboko and mostly past election losers like former Lunga Lunga MP Mr Khatib Mwashetani and his long-time rival in Matuga parliamentary race Hassan Mwanyoha, ODM 2022 governor candidate Prof Hamad Boga and his Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) counterpart Eng Lung'anzi Chai among others.

Kwale County Kamba Council of Elders chairman Muema Mutuku also pledged to work with Mr Mwakwere.

Mwakwere's team comprises Kaya elders, politicians, and professionals from the Digo community.

Pwani University lecturer Prof Hassan Mwakimako was unveiled as the secretary, while former Msambweni MPs Abdalla Ngozi and Ms Marere Wamwachai are his deputies. Former assistant minister Kassim Mwamzanadi serves as one of the advisers.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani. [Robert Menza, Standard]

But Mwakwere,78, is not new to controversy in his public life and has already indicated he will soldier on despite emerging criticism of his new role. He said in the past, the Digo had a powerful king called Kubo and he guided the community well.

In the late President Mwai Kibaki's government, Mwakwere served in a record five ministries and recaptured his Matuga Parliamentary seat in a by-election after a spirited fight among big guns in government and opposition. He had lost the seat after a voter filed a petition challenging his 2007 election.

His political antics came to the fore before the 2007 General Election, when he took over Coast-based Shirikisho Party of Kenya (SPK) as party leader where he acquired the name "Dzipapa" and abandoned it for Party of National Unity (PNU) months later.

In 2013, Mwakwere contested for the Kwale Senate position on the Jubilee Party ticket but lost to Boy Juma Boy of ODM.

He later resigned as high commissioner to Tanzania and joined the Wiper Democratic Party and unsuccessfully ran for Kwale governor in 2017 and 2022.

Early this year, Mwakwere resigned as Wiper national chairman after having differences with party leader Kalonzo Musyoka over nominations to Parliament.

There is fear that his new role could give him political life and clout because of his focus on the grassroots through the Kaya elders' endorsement.

In his acceptance speech delivered at Baraza Park in Kwale town, Mwakwere pledged to pursue the most pressing issues of his community within the shortest time possible, including knocking on doors at the county and national government offices.

He said the community lacked key appointments in government because, in the official records, the Digo tribe is lumped together with other Mijikenda sub-tribes, unlike the Makonde, who are distinct.

"Digo elders have complained that although the tribe is the biggest among the Mijikenda stretching to Mombasa and Tanzania, it usually misses out when the Mijikenda are given executive jobs in government. This has to be addressed as soon as possible," he said.

Mwakwere said in his new role, he would only speak and act after consulting the community and never represent his interests.

He pledged not to involve himself in politics noting that a committee will be appointed during the electioneering period to look into issues of political leadership but he will not serve as a member.

His team will also educate the community against reckless sale of land, saying it is an important resource for development.

"We feel as elders that people are selling their land cheaply and this could turn them into slaves in the long run," he said.

But speaking from another function in Msambweni, governor Achani (UDA) and Senator Boy (ODM) said they were not interested in Mwakwere's new role.

"That position is insignificant, it is not going to offer any solutions to the land problems in Kwale," she said.

Mr Boy said, "I am not part of what they are doing. I do not recognise that ceremony at all."

Ms Mboko, however, said those criticising the unity of the Digo under Mr Mwakwere do not mean well for the community.

"Installing Mwakwere as a spokesman is not tribal. It is for the unity of the Digos, we have Njuri Ncheke in Meru and the Luo Council of Elders in Nyanza. As a former ambassador, Mwakwere is qualified for his new role," Mboko said.

Her remarks were echoed by Mr Mwashetani who said even Western, Central, and Rift Valley have their leaders who always present their interests to government and any other forum.

"I have come here to endorse the appointment of Mwakwere as our leader. Leadership in any tribe should not be viewed negatively. The leader is there to represent the interests of his people," he said.

Eng Chai said Mwakwere will for the time being speak for the Digos and Durumas in Kwale before the latter come up with their council of elders.