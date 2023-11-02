DP Gachagua meets King Charles at Kenya Navy base in Mombasa

President William Ruto with Britain's King Charles III, Queen Camilla, First Lady Rachel Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi during the King's visit in Mombasa. [Office of Prime/Foreign Affairs CS]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua met Britain’s King Charles III on Thursday, November 2, at the Mtongwe Naval Base in Likoni, Mombasa, where the King and Queen Camilla witnessed a joint drill by the Kenya Navy and the Royal Marines.

The royal couple, who are on a four-day State visit to Kenya, arrived at the base aboard the Admiral’s Barge.

They were welcomed by President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, as well as the Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, the Chief of Defence Forces, and the Commanders of the Kenya Army, Navy and Air Force.

The King, as Captain General of the Royal Marines, and the Queen, received a ceremonial salute by the Navy, followed by the British and Kenyan national anthems, played by a military band.

He then proceeded to the dais with President Ruto and the Commander of the Kenyan Navy to inspect the troops.

The highlight of the visit was a demonstration of a covert beach landing by the Kenya Marines, who have been trained by the Royal Marines as part of the defence collaboration between the two countries.

The King and Queen watched as the marines stormed the shore from speedboats and helicopters, showcasing their skills and readiness.

He greeted the King and Queen warmly and exchanged pleasantries.

The King’s visit to Kenya is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations, especially in trade, security, education and health.



The royals are expected to conclude their visit to the country on Friday, November 3.