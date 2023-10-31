King Charles III and Queen Camilla received by President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House, December. [Denish Ochieng', Standard]

President William Ruto has received King Charles III and Queen Camilla at State House, Nairobi.

Their majesties are in Kenya on a four-day State visit. King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Kenya for four days. [Denish Ochieng', Standard]

Upon arriving at State House, the royal couple was officially received by the President and First Lady Rachel Ruto.

King Charles III and President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The King arrived at State House aboard Land Rover Discovery; a British vehicle brand that is used by the British High Commissioner in Nairobi. King Charles III inspected a Guard of Honor at State House, Nairobi. [Denish Ochieng', Standard]

Her Majesty Queen Carmilla arrived at State House wearing a white crepe silk dress by Anna Valentine with a diamond oyster brooch that was initially owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charle III inspecting a guard of honor at State House, Nairobi. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Shortly after arrival, the United Kingdom (UK) and the Kenya National Anthem were sung and flags of both countries were raised.

Then the King was given a 21-gun salute; a gesture recognized by most countries as the highest honor rendered. Queen Camilla and First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House, Nairobi. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

King Charles has also inspected a guard of Honour at State House Nairobi.

The royal majesties were then escorted by President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto to a small tree-planting ceremony before they posed for a photo session at the steps of the State House. Kenyan millitary paying their respects to King Charles III.[Denish Ochieng', Standard]

The four then went into the State House where they were holding a private meeting before heading to Uhuru Gardens for a memorial function.