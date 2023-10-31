PICTURES: President Ruto receives King Charles III at State House Nairobi

President William Ruto has received King Charles III and Queen Camilla at State House, Nairobi.
Their majesties are in Kenya on a four-day State visit.
Upon arriving at State House, the royal couple was officially received by the President and First Lady Rachel Ruto.
The King arrived at State House aboard Land Rover Discovery; a British vehicle brand that is used by the British High Commissioner in Nairobi.
Her Majesty Queen Carmilla arrived at State House wearing a white crepe silk dress by Anna Valentine with a diamond oyster brooch that was initially owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Shortly after arrival, the United Kingdom (UK) and the Kenya National Anthem were sung and flags of both countries were raised.
Then the King was given a 21-gun salute; a gesture recognized by most countries as the highest honor rendered.
King Charles has also inspected a guard of Honour at State House Nairobi.
The royal majesties were then escorted by President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto to a small tree-planting ceremony before they posed for a photo session at the steps of the State House.
The four then went into the State House where they were holding a private meeting before heading to Uhuru Gardens for a memorial function.